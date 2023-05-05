Ryan sprinters Josiyah Taylor and Da’Marqis Lewis have dominated the competition this season by leaning on their brotherly bond.

The pair of seniors are set to compete for state championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x200-meter relay, yet it’s a reality neither could have foreseen when they each arrived at Ryan two years ago.

