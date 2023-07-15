Emani and Jordyn Bailey
Ryan alumni Emani Bailey, left, and Jordyn Bailey pose for a photo at their send-off event Saturday at North Lakes Park. The brothers are both set to be part of TCU’s football team this fall.

 John Fields/DRC

Emani and Jordyn Bailey dreamed about playing college football together when they were kids.

The brothers would fire up the NCAA Football video game and play out their careers together on teams like TCU, envisioning a future where they could make that dream a reality.

