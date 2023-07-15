Emani and Jordyn Bailey dreamed about playing college football together when they were kids.
The brothers would fire up the NCAA Football video game and play out their careers together on teams like TCU, envisioning a future where they could make that dream a reality.
The pair of Ryan alumni will have that chance this fall — with the Horned Frogs, no less — after Emani transferred to the school from Louisiana-Lafayette before last season, and Jordyn now joins him after finishing his high school career at Ryan.
Emani and Jordyn celebrated that vision coming to fruition Saturday with a send-off party at North Lakes Park in Denton.
“Having a chance to live out our dream together is something we talked about, even playing at TCU,” Emani said. “That’s something we used to do on the game. Being out here and living the dream with him, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The brothers only briefly played together in high school as Emani’s senior season coincided with Jordyn’s freshman year. Emani recalls Jordyn being elevated to varsity for a 2019 playoff game against Colleyville Heritage when Emani broke Ryan’s single-game rushing record with 275 yards.
A chance for the pair to once again be on the same team in college was too good for them to pass up.
“Obviously as kids you don’t really think about it when you say it,” Jordyn said. “Then when it actually happened it was like, ‘Dang, man. This is a dream come true.’”
The idea of playing together resurfaced when Emani entered the transfer portal following a breakout sophomore year at ULL, where he tallied 102 carries for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.
A highly touted recruit, Jordyn already held a scholarship offer from TCU at the time and had the school high on his list when Emani received an offer from the program, as well. The pair ultimately announced their commitment to TCU on the same day: Jan. 9, 2022.
“We made it happen. I came back home, and he came with me,” Emani said. “I was fortunate enough to see a lot of things, experience a lot of things [last year]. I know what to expect.
“I’m looking forward to running it back, making it to the national championship again and bringing it home this time.”
Emani ran for 250 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven passes for 43 yards for the Horned Frogs last season. Jordyn wrapped up his high school career as the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Co-Impact Player of the Year after posting a combined 732 yards and eight touchdowns at wide receiver and running back.
Both Emani and Jordyn cited what they learned during their times at Ryan as a key part of elevating their football careers to the point where they could have an opportunity to play together at TCU.
They each mentioned members of the coaching staff being critical in their development, including Ryan assistant coach Billy Bowman.
Jordyn pointed to the level of competition within the program as another key factor. Competing against players like Austin Jordan (Texas), Billy Bowman, Jr. (Oklahoma), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) and Drew Sanders (Denver Broncos) is something he believes helped elevate his skillset.
“Everybody there was Power Five level,” Jordyn said. “When you go against guys like that every day, it builds that like ‘It’s time to work, it’s time to go,’ and gives you that mindset of where you want to go.”
The foundation laid in Denton gave Emani and Jordyn a chance to fulfill their childhood dream with a team that just last year went 13-2 and competed for a national championship.
As the brothers celebrated that chance among family and friends Saturday, they fell back on that tight-knit group as the source of their success and the fuel for their next chapter.
“We’re very blessed to have this support system behind us,” Emani said. “They’re our strength. They push us to keep going. We’re going to keep striving for greatness, keep pushing for them and let ‘em know this is for them.”
