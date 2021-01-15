ARLINGTON — The wait is finally over.
Just over 18 years after Ryan won its last state championship, and after the past five seasons of coming oh-so-close to winning it all numerous times, the Raiders knocked on the door and this time kicked it down with authority in a 59-14 win over Cedar Park in the Class 5A Division I state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Ryan (15-0) forced four turnovers and broke open what was a 10-8 game with 9:13 left in the first half with 35 straight points.
Memphis signee Seth Henigan was named Offensive MVP after throwing for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Marsh was named Defensive MVP. Marsh had an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
The win caps a wire-to-wire run for Ryan as the No. 1 team in the state. More importantly, it ends five years of seemingly unending heartbreak in big games. Ryan was a Drew Sanders fingertip away from winning last year’s title game against Alvin Shadow Creek. In each of the three years before that, the Raiders lost to Highland Park in the state semifinals. Highland Park went on to win the title each time, leaving Ryan wondering, “What if?”
Ryan’s win on Friday gives the Raiders a staggering 85-5 record dating back to 2015.
This was a 10-8 ballgame with 9:13 left in the half, but Ryan proceeded to force two turnovers and convert both into scores as part of a 21-point scoring spree to close out the frame.
In that sequence, Henigan found Keagan Cunningham for a beautiful 52-yard touchdown pass. Just less than a minute later, Marsh intercepted Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez. Henigan took advantage of the extra possession and found Oklahoma signee Billy Bowman Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown.
That score extended Ryan’s lead to 24-8. Roughly a minute later, Hernandez was intercepted again, this time by Garyreon Robinson, who returned the ball all the way to the Cedar Park 19-yard line. Anthony Hill Jr. capped the ensuing Ryan drive with a short 1-yard touchdown run.
Statistics-wise, the offensive onslaught was a credit to Ryan’s versatility. The brother duo of Ke’Ori and Kalib Hicks rushed for 122 and 100 yards respectively, with Ke’Ori scoring twice on runs of 13 and 5 yards. Cunningham finished the night with three receptions for 79 yards. Texas signee Ja’Tavion Sanders caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Things didn’t get any easier for Cedar Park in the second half as Ryan pushed its lead to as many as 37 before Cedar Park finally got into the end zone with 6:40 left in the third quarter. MarQuice Hill Jr. picked up a fumble with 10:10 left in the third quarter and returned it two yards for a touchdown to extend Ryan’s lead to 38-8. Michael Davis followed that with a 29-yard touchdown catch with 8:05 left in the same frame.