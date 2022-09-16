Steve Sarkisian at Ryan-Saginaw game
Buy Now

University of Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian stands on the sidelines before the start of Ryan's District 3-5A Division I game against Saginaw on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was in attendance at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Thursday night for Ryan's 56-0 shutout win over Saginaw.

The first-year Texas coach has the Longhorns ranked No. 21 in the latest Associated Press poll after a 1-1 start to the season featuring a narrow 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama last weekend. Texas is set to host UTSA this Saturday in its final nonconference game of the season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you