Lonnie Teagle helped man Ryan's balanced, high-powered offense the past two seasons.
His efforts didn't go unnoticed.
The successful offensive coordinator called plays for the Raiders during their 2020 state Class 5A Division I state title run and appearance in the 2021 quarterfinals, averaging 40 points in the process.
Teague, who went a combined 27-2 at the Denton school, earned a promotion Wednesday when he was named head coach at defending 5A Division I state champion Katy Paetow.
The former Alcorn State standout replaces B.J. Gotte, who accepted the same position at Pearland High School.
Paetow is relatively new school that opened in 2017.
Teagle changed his Twitter profile information from Ryan to Paetow on Wednesday night after initial reports.
"Thank you, Denton," Teagle posted to Twitter "There’s way too many great people dear to my heart here, so I’m not calling names. But I will miss you all. My relationships are real, so you’ll always have me. Please stay in touch! God Bless!."
Teagle's former boss, Ryan head coach Dave Henigan, endorsed the hire.
"Paetow is getting a kid-centered, hard working, energetic winner!" Hennigan said on Twitter.
Teagle was a running backs coach his first season at Ryan in 2019 before he was handed the keys to the Raiders' offense.
Both of Henigan's primary assistants from the 2020 state title team went on to lead their own programs, including ex-Ryan defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson, now the head coach at Waxahachie.
Teagle, who has 16 years of coaching experience, has previous stints at Denton High and Coppell.
