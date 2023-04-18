LaHaria Bernard has officially taken over as Ryan High's new head basketball coach after he was approved for the role at last week's Denton ISD school board meeting.

Bernard joins the school after leading the Dallas Spruce boys basketball program for the last three seasons. He guided the Timberwolves to three consecutive playoff berths while nearly quadrupling student participation in the program, according to Denton ISD's press release on the hiring.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

