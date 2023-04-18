LaHaria Bernard has officially taken over as Ryan High's new head basketball coach after he was approved for the role at last week's Denton ISD school board meeting.
Bernard joins the school after leading the Dallas Spruce boys basketball program for the last three seasons. He guided the Timberwolves to three consecutive playoff berths while nearly quadrupling student participation in the program, according to Denton ISD's press release on the hiring.
"Coming from Mississippi, one of the things I'm really impressed with in some of the school districts, especially here in Denton, is that it's a community that really pours into the success of young people," Bernard said. "When you have a community that's wrapped around the kids like that and goes with the schools, success usually follows.
"I'm just really proud to be part of an environment like that."
Bernard takes over from former head coach Bryce Overstreet, who was recently named an assistant principal at Ryan High. The Raiders posted an 11-19 record this past season and did not qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Bernard began his coaching career in Mississippi before moving to Texas in 2009.
Before his time at Spruce, Bernard was an assistant coach at Lancaster High from 2012 to 2020. He helped lead the Tigers to three state championships in that span, headlined by holding a No. 1 ranking in Class 5A throughout the 2019-20 season.
“Coach Bernard brings an experienced and championship pedigree to the Ryan Raider basketball program,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said via release. “He is ready to step in and build on the rich tradition at Ryan. We are excited to have him in Denton ISD.”
Bernard feels he learned quite a bit about building a winning culture from his time both at Lancaster and Spruce. He said the biggest key is setting high expectations from the get-go.
"I've learned over the years that students and athletes alike, they rise to the level of expectations of the people they're working with," Bernard said. "Over at Lancaster, we had some really high expectations we set for students every year, even in years where you probably didn't think you could make it."
Bernard spent his first official week on-campus two weeks ago as he continues getting established in the program and adding his own wrinkles to the already established culture.
Bernard said he has felt a new energy in the program during spring workouts since getting started with the team. His early priority is continuing to get to know the program's stakeholders, namely the players, as he continues establishing himself in the role.
"I want to make sure I get in tune with the spirit of what's worked really well here, because this is a place where I won't have to come in and change a lot of things," Bernard said. "I firmly believe success leaves clues.
"A place like this, with all this success around — there are some clues to the way things have been done."
