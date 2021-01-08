Well, here we are again. Is this the year they win it all?
I’m sure that’s a question on many people’s minds after the Ryan Raiders beat Mansfield Summit on Friday to advance to their second consecutive Class 5A Division I state championship game. Ryan was a Drew Sanders fingertip away from winning last year’s title game. Before that, the Raiders lost to Highland Park in three straight state semifinals.
If anyone knows what it’s like to get close to winning it all recently only to come up short, it’s Ryan. I know that’s painful to hear. Trust me, it is for me, too. I’ve now covered 95 straight games for one of the best teams in the state since 2014.
Even as an impartial journalist, I admit I want to see them win it all — just like they did in 2001 and 2002.
And honestly, I think this is the year they do it. Why? Well, it all comes down to this: Ryan is battle-tested.
Sure, the Raiders (14-0) have athletes out the wazoo. Their coaches are, in my humble opinion, some of the best around and always have been. But when you look at the opponents on their 2020 schedule, and the fact that they are still unbeaten, they have the look of a team that has seen and overcome it all.
That includes Friday’s wild 49-35 win over Mansfield Summit to secure a berth in the title game.
But it started well before Friday. Ryan opened the season with wins over Class 6A powers Arlington Martin and Guyer. Those opponents turned out to be two of the more dominant teams in the state this year, with Martin (10-2) having just lost to Southlake Carroll in its region final. Guyer (11-2) will play Cedar Hill on Saturday with a chance to advance to its second straight state title game.
Ryan beat Martin 47-24 before knocking off Guyer, 23-20. Clearly, those were massive statements to start the year.
Yes, their strength of schedule took a bit of a nosedive midseason, but then the Raiders knocked off a tough Frisco Lone Star team in the regular-season finale. Since then, they’ve rattled off what has been nothing short of a dominant run through one of the toughest — if not the toughest — regions in the state.
Ryan beat College Station, Longview and Highland Park in three straight weeks to set up Friday’s game against Mansfield Summit. All three of those teams had won at least one championship since 2016, and then Summit had upset on its mind and pushed the Raiders to the brink. The wins over Longview and Highland Park were particularly impressive. Both were held to seven points offensively, with Longview managing six yards in the second half. The win over Highland Park snapped Ryan’s streak of three state semifinal losses to the Scots between 2016 and 2018.
Highland Park went on to win the state title in each of those seasons.
All I’m saying is that type of schedule makes a big difference this time of year — and it was missing in years past.
At this point during the 2019 season, for example, Ryan was 15-0 and had just sliced through Frisco Lone Star in the state semifinals like a hot knife through butter. But even with that convincing 35-7 win over the then-No. 1 team in the state, there were questions about whether or not the Raiders were truly battle-tested going into the title game. Middle-of-the-road teams like Newman Smith, Creekview, R.L. Turner, West Mesquite and Mesquite Poteet defined the ease of their regular-season slate. The Raiders combined to outscore those teams 540-19 over a two-year stretch.
That hasn’t been the case this season. The road to get to the title game has been significantly harder — albeit the Raiders still made it all look effortless. For that reason, I think it is safe to say this team is battle-tested. And it has everyone believing that after so many close calls, this is finally the year.
All that’s left is to go out and fight through one more battle.