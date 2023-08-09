Seven Ryan High track and field athletes earned All-American honors at the recent AAU Junior Olympic Games after placing among the nation's best in their respective events.
Athletes earn All-America status for finishing within the top eight in their events among athletes from across the country. Qualification for the Junior Olympics begins with the top 16 finishers advancing from each district then narrows through regional meets.
This year's AAU Junior Olympic Games were July 29-Aug. 5 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ryan High's All-Americans at AAU Junior Olympics
Name
Class
Event
Age group
Placement
Marcus Garcia
2025
Discus
15-16
1st
Kailyn Head
2025
100/400 hurdles
17-18
6th/6th
Olamide Ayeni
2024
Discus/Shotput
17-18
4th/8th
Josiyah Taylor
2023
4x100 relay
17-18
1st
Da'Marqis Lewis
2023
4x100 relay
17-18
1st
Franca Nwachukwu
2023
4x400 relay
17-18
6th
John Catlin Jr.
2027
4x100 relay
13-14
1st
Incoming Ryan freshman John Catlin Jr. helped lead the way among local performers at the meet. He was part of a 4x100 relay team in the boys 13-14 age group that took first place and set a new national record for the age range with a time of 43.18 seconds.
Rising junior Marcus Garcia had a winning performance of his own as he took the boys 15-16 discus title with a throw of 175 feet, 2 inches.
Outgoing seniors Josiyah Taylor and Da'Marqis Lewis had strong showings of their own in the men's 17-18 age group's 4x100 relay as their team took first place as well with a time of 40.90 seconds. Fellow outgoing senior Franca Nwachukwu helped her women's 4x400 relay team place sixth in the event with a time of 3:51.73.
Rising senior Olamide Ayeni posted a pair of strong showings in the women's 17-18 field events as she took fourth in the discus with a throw of 139 feet, 1 inch and eighth in the shot put at 38 feet, 4 inches.
Rising junior Kailyn Head earned All-American honors in two events after placing sixth in both the 17-18 women's 100 hurdles (14.33) and 400 hurdles (61.86).
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.