Ryan logo

Seven Ryan High track and field athletes earned All-American honors at the recent AAU Junior Olympic Games after placing among the nation's best in their respective events.

Ryan High's All-Americans at AAU Junior Olympics

Name Class Event Age group Placement
Marcus Garcia 2025 Discus 15-16 1st
Kailyn Head 2025 100/400 hurdles 17-18 6th/6th
Olamide Ayeni 2024 Discus/Shotput 17-18 4th/8th
Josiyah Taylor 2023 4x100 relay 17-18 1st
Da'Marqis Lewis 2023 4x100 relay 17-18 1st
Franca Nwachukwu 2023 4x400 relay 17-18 6th
John Catlin Jr. 2027 4x100 relay 13-14 1st

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags