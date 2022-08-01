Ryan first day of fall practice picture
Several Ryan players go through a route release drill during the first day of fall practice at Ryan High on Monday.

 John Fields/DRC

As Ryan players sat in a circle after finishing the outdoor portion of Day One of fall practice, coaches made the typical first practice announcements about paperwork and T-shirt sizes. Important, though mundane.

Then, coach Dave Henigan wrapped up with some words of wisdom before players went off to work outs and team meetings. He acknowledged the group’s ultimate goal — to win every game it plays — but said it was the last time he would mention it all season as the Raiders instead home in on each individual week and practice.

