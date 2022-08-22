Former Ryan quarterbacks Seth Henigan, left, and Spencer Sanders were named to the preseason Manning Award watch list Monday. The award annually recognizes the top quarterback in all of college football.
Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan celebrates after a touchdown during the Raiders’ Class 5A Division I state championship game against Cedar Park in January 2021. Henigan, who now plays for Memphis, was named to the Manning Award watch list.
With the start of both the high school and college football seasons fast approaching, a pair of former Ryan standouts were recognized among the top college quarterbacks Monday.
Oklahoma State signal caller Spencer Sanders and Memphis field general Seth Henigan were among 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. The annual award was created prior to the 2004 college football season to recognize the top collegiate quarterback and named in honor of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning’s decorated college careers.
Heading into his sophomore season at Memphis, Henigan won the Tigers’ starting job as a true freshman and threw for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He ranked No. 11 in the nation with 302 passing yards per game and 20th in total passing yards. His performances helped Memphis to a 6-6 record before its bowl game against Hawaii was canceled.
The son of Ryan coach Dave Henigan, Seth threw for 7,234 yards and 79 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions over his time with the Raiders. He led Ryan to the state semifinals or better for three straight seasons and ended his high school career by winning the 2020 state championship.
Sanders enters his fifth year at Oklahoma State after leading the Cowboys to a 12-2 record, runner-up finish in the Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame a season ago. A first team All-Big 12 selection last year, he ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five quarterbacks in career passing yards with 6,911.
During his time with the Raiders, the 2018 graduate led them to two state semifinal appearances and one quarterfinal finish. He racked up 8,747 career passing yards and compiled a 46-6 record in 52 starts across his four seasons at Ryan. Sanders also ran for more than 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior years.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.