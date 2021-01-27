Ty Marsh is taking his talents to Hawaii.
The Ryan senior, who was named defensive MVP of the Class 5A Division I title game on Jan. 15, announced his oral commitment via Twitter on Wednesday, putting an end to weeks of recruiting speculation. Marsh was previously pledged to Houston but decommitted Dec. 10.
He will be able to sign his National Letter of Intent in February.
Aloha‼️🤙🏽 @mloftis82 @Myron723 @Tolleson20 @LDKep pic.twitter.com/uRkisXfOwk— Ty Marsh (@TyMarsh7) January 27, 2021
A disruptive defender who is solid in coverage and plays with a physical edge, Marsh stood out on a loaded Raiders defense that included Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), DJ Arkansas (Rice) and others. He recorded six tackles and three pass breakups to go with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and a blocked extra point in the state title game against Cedar Park. Ryan won that game 59-14, claiming its first championship since the 2001 and 2002 seasons.
For the season, Marsh finished with 87 tackles, including 12 for loss, with 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. As a junior, he tallied 107 total tackles, including 24 for loss, to go with 10 pass breakups, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“Obviously, he’s a great player. He just has a knack for making plays; he’s always around the ball, disruptive, high character, and brings energy to practice every day. I think it’s a good fit for him,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Coach [Todd] Graham is a defensive head coach [at Hawaii] and high-energy guy. So, what a great experience to go live in Hawaii and play college football. It’s the only show in town, and it’s a big deal out there.
“I’m glad someone took him. And to be honest with you, I think they got a steal.”
Marsh earned offers from Houston, Arkansas State, Duke and Lamar following his breakout junior season. He committed to Houston on June 17 and said at the time that he’d have the opportunity to be used anywhere on the field.
It is likely that Hawaii will explore similar options given Marsh’s versatility. Hawaii finished 5-4 in 2020, including a 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl. That victory gave Hawaii three wins over its final four games.