Ryan junior offensive lineman Ty Haywood is now ranked among the top 100 players in his class by 247Sports after the publication’s updated Class of 2025 rankings were released Thursday.
Haywood jumped up 26 slots from 118th to 92nd in the new national rankings and is also ranked 10th among all prospects in Texas and eighth nationally among offensive tackles by the outlet. The 247Sports Composite ranking, which averages out ratings from a variety of recruiting outlets, ranks Haywood 54th in the class, ninth in Texas and eighth at offensive tackle.
Haywood’s recruitment has taken off following his sophomore season with a plethora of high-profile scholarship offers rolling in. Since February, Haywood has been offered by Baylor, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State and Alabama, among other programs.
Heading into his junior year, the Denton Record-Chronicle has Haywood ranked as the Denton-area’s top returning offensive lineman. Syracuse commit Willie Goodacre (Guyer) and Stanford pledge Hayden Gunter (Denton High) round out the area’s stout top three at the position.
Haywood is set to once again be a key contributor up front for a Ryan offense that is replacing quite a few players across the board.
