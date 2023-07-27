Ryan's Ty Haywood
Ryan’s Ty Haywood, pictured during a 2022 game, is now ranked among the top 100 players in his class after rising in 247Sports’ updated rankings that were released on Thursday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ryan junior offensive lineman Ty Haywood is now ranked among the top 100 players in his class by 247Sports after the publication’s updated Class of 2025 rankings were released Thursday.

Haywood jumped up 26 slots from 118th to 92nd in the new national rankings and is also ranked 10th among all prospects in Texas and eighth nationally among offensive tackles by the outlet. The 247Sports Composite ranking, which averages out ratings from a variety of recruiting outlets, ranks Haywood 54th in the class, ninth in Texas and eighth at offensive tackle.

