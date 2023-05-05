The Ryan Raiders saw their season come to an end on Friday night with a 13-16-1 record after a lengthy Game 1 delay that lasted 23 hours and a 9-3 loss in Game 2.
Thursday’s opening game was postponed after five innings with the Burleson Elks leading 6-1.
Friday evening, the teams retook the field at Ryan High School to finish the first game. Neither team got a hit in the final two innings and the Elks won 6-1 to put the Raiders up for elimination in the following game. Just hours later, Burleson finished the job with a 9-3 win, ending Ryan’s season.
“They came out and got out pretty good,” Ryan coach Bret Warnack said after the game. “They can swing the bats. We did our best to keep them at bay and they finally got to us swinging the bats.”
Minutes before starting lineups were read for the second game, a lightning strike nearby caused another delay for 30 minutes. After the brief pause, both teams took the field just minutes after 7 p.m.
Jakob Holzer got the start for the Raiders and got off to an inauspicious start, hitting the leadoff batter and giving up a single. After recording the first of his four strikeouts, Cayden Cartmill drove in the first Burleson run with a single to center to give the Elks an early 1-0 lead.
Holzer went five full innings, allowing nine hits, five runs, and a walk. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Ryan responded in the bottom half of the inning when Matt Rodriguez grounded to third. The throw to first was bobbled and courtesy-runner Joel Grooms crossed the plate.
After quickly putting the Elks down in order in the second and third innings, the Raiders took the lead when Holzer doubled into right field. With Grooms on again as the courtesy runner, Gavin McKnight singled and Grooms came in to make it 2-1 Ryan.
However, Burleson was quick to respond in the fourth and retook the lead on a two-run home run by Cartmill, putting the Elks in front for good.
Cartmill led the Elks at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.
The Raiders struggled offensively from that point and did not record a hit in the next two innings. Tristan Marker came in to pitch the sixth inning for Ryan. After two quick strikeouts, Burleson loaded the bases, setting up Cartmill to knock in a run to make the score 6-2.
After the run, Warnack made another change at pitcher and brought in Brady Newquist to finish the game. Newquist got the final out on just one pitch to strand the bases loaded for Burleson.
In the home half of the sixth, the Raiders were able to score another run with two outs when Anderson Jordan knocked in Matt Rodriguez to cut the lead to 6-3 going into the final inning.
With two outs and two runners on base, Kyndall Cassidy hit the second Elk home run of the game to extend their lead to 9-3. In the bottom of the inning, Ryan managed a pair of base runners, but could not capitalize as their season came to an end.
