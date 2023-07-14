Buettner posted a standout sophomore season for the Lady Raiders on her way to being named the Denton Record-Chronicle’sAll-Area Softball Utility Player of the Year. She posted a .642 batting average with six home runs, 22 doubles and 50 RBIs at the plate and stole 43 bases while adding a 1.65 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched.
Buettner earned NFCA first- team honors as a utility player/pitcher due to her versatility. The daughter of Ryan head softball coach Matt Buettner, Olivia has quickly become a key player for the Lady Raiders.
She took home All-Area Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman after hitting .561 with two home runs and 31 RBIs, adding 25 stolen bases alongside 169 strikeouts, a 1.70 ERA and a .970 fielding percentage. That production helped the Lady Raiders reach the playoffs before falling to Aledo in the opening round.
Buettner is set to be one of the Denton-area’s top returning softball players for the upcoming season among a strong Class of 2025 across the area.
