Ryan's Olivia Buettner named All-American
Ryan’s Olivia Buettner, pictured during a 2023 game, was recognized among the nation’s best softball players Thursday when she was named an NFCA All-American.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ryan’s Olivia Buettner earned recognition among the nation’s best softball players Thursday when she was named a First Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Buettner posted a standout sophomore season for the Lady Raiders on her way to being named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Softball Utility Player of the Year. She posted a .642 batting average with six home runs, 22 doubles and 50 RBIs at the plate and stole 43 bases while adding a 1.65 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched.

