Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been named a Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 11.
Hill is the representative for Class 5A and was one of six football players selected this week. Joining him were Ashton Dubose (Class 6A Brennan), Davin Rider (Class 4A Kilgore), Tanner Vaughn (Class 3A Scurry-Rosser), Jax Watts (Class 2A Roscoe Collegiate) and Joshua Rico (Private School Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill).
It is Hill’s third player of the week nod since his game-saving performance in Ryan’s thrilling 7-6 win over Frisco Lone Star on Nov. 5. He was voted by Denton Record-Chronicle readers as this week’s player of the week.
The Dallas Morning News also named him the Defensive Player of the Week.
With time winding down in last Friday’s District 5-5A Division I title game, Hill stripped the ball away from Lone Star running back Ashton Jeanty with roughly two minutes left on the clock and the Rangers threatening deep in Ryan territory. The Raiders recovered, securing the win in a defensive slugfest between two of the top teams in the state. Hill finished with 18 tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Hill and Ryan are back on the field Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex as they host Dallas W.T. White in the first round of the playoffs.