Ryan coach Dave Henigan said his team’s bye week felt like an eternity and that it will be good to finally get back out on the field Friday when the Raiders travel to face Frisco Heritage. But in the same breath, he insisted that there is a lot of good that comes from a late-season break in the action — especially when you consider the timing of it.
To use Henigan’s words, Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, “feels refreshed” as it prepares for its final three regular-season games and, ultimately, a chance to defend last year’s state championship.
“It was great; I loved it,” Henigan said of the bye week. “For us, hopefully, we’re going to be playing for a long time [with playoffs]. So having a break now — this late in the season versus much earlier in the schedule — is great timing. It’s good for the kids to catch a break. You’ve got a little momentum going [before the break], but you can regain that.
“Our deal is to start climbing toward our goals,” Henigan said. “We haven’t played our best game yet — not even close.”
Even without playing their most complete game, the Raiders (6-1, 5-0 District 5-5A Division I) have won five in a row and are tied atop the district standings with Frisco Lone Star. Those two teams don’t play each other until Nov. 5 in the regular-season finale, a game that could be for the district title. Ryan is vying for its seventh district title in a row.
Before that, Ryan plays at Frisco Heritage (3-5, 1-5) and hosts Frisco Independence (3-4, 2-3). The last time Ryan was on the field was 14 days ago when it forced six turnovers in a 42-3 win over The Colony. Meanwhile, Heritage looks to rebound following a 50-36 loss to The Colon
Friday’s game against the Coyotes is slated for 7 p.m. at Frisco's David Kuykendall Stadium.
What’s interesting about the Coyotes, however, is that despite a losing record, they boast the No. 2 offense among Dallas-Fort Worth 5A teams with an average of 497 yards per game. They’re 10th in scoring at 40.13 points per game, and quarterback Easton Swetnam leads the area with 2,390 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Receivers Carsten Brewer and Bryce Gilchrist have combined for 90 receptions for 1,289 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“They are good on offense,” Henigan said. “They have the second-leading offense in the area and the top passer in the area. I’m telling you, he’s really good. They can really throw and catch. They do a lot of stuff offensively, and defensively, they throw a lot of different looks at you.”
While Heritage’s strength is clearly on offense, Ryan consistently fields one of the top defenses every year. This year is no exception, with the Raiders being ranked No. 7 in the area with a stingy 211.14 yards against per game. They’re also fifth in the area against the run (64.14) and third in scoring with 10.29 points allowed per game.
Ryan hasn’t given up more than a touchdown in each of its past three straight games. Offensively, Ryan also has plenty of firepower despite not putting up the typical high-scoring games of the past. Running back Kalib Hicks could reach 1,000 yards for the season as early as this week as he enters Friday’s game with 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jordyn Bailey leads all receivers with 353 yards and four touchdowns.
Henigan said that now that the bye week is behind them, it’s time to take everything up a notch on both sides of the ball.
“As good as Heritage is, our focus is still on us and doing what we need to do to keep getting better,” Henigan said. “We haven’t played our best game yet — not even close. We need to play better in all phases and find a way to bring it all together at the same time, week in and week out.”