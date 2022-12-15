Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. (6) carries the ball and scores a touchdown against W.T. White during a 2021 game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas. Hill announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday evening.
Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to the University of Texas Thursday evening, ahead of the start of the early signing period and a little over a month after decommitting from Texas A&M.
Hill, rated a five-star recruit and the top-ranked linebacker prospect in the nation, originally committed to the Aggies over the Longhorns as his final two schools back in July. He announced his commitment to Texas with a graphic posted to his Twitter account.
In joining the Longhorns, Hill will not be the only Ryan alumnus within the program.
Former Ryan star Ja'Tavion Sanders, a 2021 graduate, has had a standout season at Texas this fall. He earned first team All-Big 12 Conference honors, among other awards, after racking up 49 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.
When he originally decommitted from Texas A&M on Nov. 1, Hill announced the decision in a statement provided to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
“First, I would like to thank Texas A&M, coach Santucci and staff for recruiting and developing a personal relationship with me and my family,” Hill said in the statement. “Thank you to the Texas A&M fans who have been a great support throughout my recruitment.
In the 2022 season, Hill posted 66 tackles, five forced fumbles and four tackles for loss in six games, missing four of the Raiders' contests due to injury.
Hill was the Denton Record-Chronicle’sAll-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after racking up 131 total tackles (91 solo) along with 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions. He was also named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.
Track season presented Hill with another opportunity to showcase his athleticism, and he did not disappoint. After an injury to Jordyn Bailey during the regional meet prelims, Hill joined Kalib Hicks, Da’Marqis Lewis and Josiyah Taylor on the Raiders’ 400-meter relay team that took second at the Class 5A state meet.
One of the leaders of the Raiders’ defense in their 2020 state championship season, Hill racked up 105 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. He earned All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year honors that season as a result.
With his senior season at Ryan complete, Hill will look to carve out a niche in Austin next fall.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.