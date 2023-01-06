Anthony Hill set for All-American Bowl
Buy Now

Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill (6) celebrates with defensive back Chance Rucker (29) during a game last season. Hill, a Texas signee, is set to garner national attention Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

 DRC file photo

Ryan star linebacker Anthony Hill is set to garner national attention Saturday when he participates in the All-American Bowl as part of the West team.

The game, which host NBC describes as featuring "the top 100 senior football players from across the country," is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will also be televised on NBC.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you