Ryan star linebacker Anthony Hill is set to garner national attention Saturday when he participates in the All-American Bowl as part of the West team.
The game, which host NBC describes as featuring "the top 100 senior football players from across the country," is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will also be televised on NBC.
Throughout his standout career at Ryan High, Hill has earned recognition as one of the nation's top high school players.
The Texas signee is rated a five-star recruit and the top class of 2023 linebacker recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. Hill received offers from programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Southern California before ultimately deciding on the Longhorns.
Playing in just six games during the 2022 season due to injury, Hill still racked up Ryan's third-most tackles on the season with 67 total stops. He added five forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Hill's most productive high school season came in 2021, when he was named the Denton Record-Chronicle'sAll-Area Defensive Player of the Year. He racked up 131 total tackles and 93 solo stops on the year to go with 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions.
He was also named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year for his efforts in 2021.
Anchoring the Raiders' defense even as a sophomore, Hill was named the Record-Chronicle's2020 All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year. He posted a team-leading 105 tackles along with 11 tackles for loss, notched three sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up a pass.
In signing to join Texas, Hill was one of six Ryan players who signed to play Division I college football when the early signing period opened.
He was joined by wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (TCU), offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre (Stephen F. Austin), running back Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma) and defensive backs Kaden Kelly (Sam Houston State) and Chance Rucker (Michigan State).
The contingent of six was one of the largest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.