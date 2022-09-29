Martayous Hurd TD
Ryan running back Martayous Hurd (24) gets around South Hills defensive back Gerrardo Rocha (3) for a long touchdown run during their game Thursday, September 29, 2022 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

 Al Key/DRC

Ryan surpassed the halfway point of its regular season resoundingly Thursday with a blowout victory over Fort Worth South Hills.

It took the Raiders just one play to score on each of their first three drives as they quickly broke away to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. A running clock was put in place before the opening frame ended and Ryan led 37-0 at the conclusion of the first half en route to a 50-0 win.

Chance Rucker pass breakup
Ryan defensive back Chance Rucker (7) breaks up a pass intended for South Hill wide receiver Luis Sancen (12) on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

 

