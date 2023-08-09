Ryan's Ty Haywood
Ryan offensive lineman Ty Haywood, right, blocking a defender during a 2022 game, is one of the Raiders’ top returning players heading into the upcoming season.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A 6-4 record, third-place finish in its district and first-round playoff exit all amounted to a disappointing 2022 season for Ryan’s storied football program.

Ryan's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 24 New Braunfels (at UMHB in Belton) 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Azle* 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Sagniaw* 7 p.m
Sept. 21 The Colony* 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 at FW South Hills* 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 Burleson Centennial* 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Aledo* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 FW Brewer* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Justin Northwest* 7 p.m.
*District 3-5A DI

