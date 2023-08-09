A 6-4 record, third-place finish in its district and first-round playoff exit all amounted to a disappointing 2022 season for Ryan’s storied football program.
The Raiders’ bar for success is set high each year given the program’s history of competing at a high-level. They have won three state championships (2001, 2002, 2020) and 14 district championships in the last 23 seasons, winning 79.3% of their district games across that span with 15 trips to at least the fourth round of the postseason.
After what was certainly a down year by those barometers, Ryan is also tasked with replacing a large senior class that made up 38 of the team’s 54 lettermen last fall.
Program mainstays in linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas), running back Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma) and wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (TCU) are off to the Power Five ranks among a host of tough losses.
Despite the heavy turnover, the Raiders remain steadfast in their pursuit of the same goals this year — a district championship and deep playoff run.
“The expectations here don’t ever change,” head coach Dave Henigan said. “When you play at Ryan and you coach at Ryan, the reality is that the expectation is you have a very high standard of success. That doesn’t change no matter who walks through the door.
“All [the inexperience] means is they haven’t played yet, but there’s plenty of good players, and we expect to have a ton of success.”
Ryan's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 24
New Braunfels (at UMHB in Belton)
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Azle*
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Sagniaw*
7 p.m
Sept. 21
The Colony*
7 p.m.
Sept. 28
at FW South Hills*
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
Burleson Centennial*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Aledo*
7 p.m.
Oct. 26
FW Brewer*
7 p.m.
Nov. 2
at Justin Northwest*
7 p.m.
*District 3-5A DI
Star power
The Raiders indeed bring back quite a few talented players, particularly in the trenches, where junior offensive lineman Ty Haywood and senior defensive lineman Trey Bates are among the team’s top returners.
Haywood is one of the program’s two returning starters on offense and a key cornerstone to build the offensive front around. The four-star recruit is one of the top offensive linemen in the Denton area and holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Oklahoma, among other schools.
Bates earned all-area honors for his exploits along the defensive front last season as the now senior racked up 59 total tackles (37 solo), six tackles for a loss, seven hurries and two sacks. He earned first-team all-district honors and plenty of collegiate interest this offseason, which a big senior year would only bolster.
Haywood and Bates are two players who could help set the tone for a young Ryan squad this fall.
Team strength
The Raiders’ returning defensive core in general looks set to be the team’s strength, particularly early in the season.
Bates and senior defensive backs Tyrese Weaver and Elijah Wallace bring plenty of experience to the group after starting last fall. Junior linebacker Dillon Arkansas, junior defensive back Trae Williams and sophomore defensive lineman Errol West all played important roles as well.
Williams was the all-area co-newcomer of the year last fall after tallying 53 tackles, five pass breakups, five interceptions and a forced fumble. Arkansas led the team with 80 total tackles (51 solo) as a sophomore, adding six tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble.
With so many new faces on the offensive side, that core of defensive players will be leaned upon to lead the way early on.
Area of concern
The biggest area of uncertainty for Ryan lies in its inexperience in general after losing so many lettermen, but particularly on offense, where 9 of 11 starters depart.
Haywood is the lone returning starter who remains in the same position group as junior Braeden Mussett moves from wide receiver to quarterback. Starting quarterback Khalon Davis is gone, as are standout running back Hicks and the team’s leading wide receiver in Bailey.
Replacing those key contributors and others is no small task, but some players have emerged in their places this offseason.
Henigan said junior Nehemiah Warmate and sophomore Tre’Vaughn Reynolds have separated themselves at the running back spot, while sophomore Jose Melendez has emerged at H-back. Junior wide receiver Lorenzo Hill is another player to watch as his breakaway speed could lead to some big plays this fall.
How well those players and others can acclimate to their roles on the fly will be critical in determining the Raiders’ ceiling.
“Our mentality is we’re going to have 16 starters on offense, 17 starters,” Henigan said. “We have a bunch of guys who are going to rotate in. There might be guys that walk out there with the first group, but there’s going to be a bunch of guys that play.”
Game of the year
As Ryan rolls into the year with the same expectation of winning a district title, the most important game in that pursuit will be the rematch with defending district champion and 5A DI state champion Aledo.
The Bearcats enter the season as the No. 1-ranked 5A DI squad in the state and favorites to repeat as state champions, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Knocking them off will be no small task for No. 15-ranked Ryan, or any squad, given the key talent the Bearcats bring back.
Ryan was competitive in last year’s 35-21 defeat and trailed by just a touchdown late before Aledo put the contest away for good. The game once again comes after a bye week for Ryan this year, by which point the Raiders’ young team will have six games of experience under its belt and an extra week of preparation time.
Knocking off Aledo, while daunting, certainly would be a key hurdle for Ryan to clear on the way to its goal of winning the district.
