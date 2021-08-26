Junior quarterback Khalon Davis knows what many fans and Texas high school football experts are thinking: Can the Ryan Raiders repeat as Class 5A Division I state champs with this new kid under center?
After all, a spot-check of the Raiders’ lineup — 14 starters return from a team that went 15-0 and is ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I preseason poll — doesn’t show many glaring weaknesses. Sure, big names like Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) and Seth Henigan (Memphis) are gone on both sides of the ball. But big names leave every year, and Ryan always seems to reload. Remember, they’re 85-5 since 2015.
So after finally winning their first state title since 2002 after years of finishing oh-so-close, and seemingly having all the necessary pieces back in the fold, it’s only natural to anticipate back-to-back titles.
The fans are clamoring for it. The media is practically expecting it.
All Ryan needs is a reliable trigger man to make it all go. And Davis has an insatiable desire to prove he’s that guy.
“The fans want us to win another one, and for me, I want to lead my teammates there,” Davis said. “I think I’m that guy, and I look forward to the [high] expectations.”
He’s got the weapons and support
Make no mistake about it; Davis is good and will have plenty of help when the Raiders open the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown with Longview at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Not only will he have good protection up front with a veteran offensive line led by Kolt De La Torre and Henry Appleton (Army), but the skill positions are loaded with talented athletes primed for a breakout season. Running back Kalib Hicks (838 rushing yards and five touchdowns) is expected to be the lead back, though Anthony Hill Jr. will be in the rotation, too, along with Garyreon Robinson.
In the passing game, Michael Davis (Army) and Jordyn Bailey are back after combining for 843 receiving yards and 11 scores a year ago.
Defensive stars Austin Jordan (Texas) and MarQuice Hill II will also be relied on heavily in a deep receiver group — instantly giving Davis a wealth of options to get the ball to.
“I feel good about those guys,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “You talk about Billy and Ja’Tavion — you don’t have guys like that every year. But the ones we still have are really good; they just didn’t get the lion’s share of the production last year because those two guys were out there. We need to find creative ways to get them the football. We were pretty balanced last year between the run and the pass, and I’ve got confidence in the offense again this year.”
Then there’s the defense, which could be just as menacing as the one that held opponents to 15.8 points per game last year. That included limiting Longview to nine points in the regional semifinal and Highland Park to seven a week later.
Ryan decimated Cedar Park two weeks later by forcing four turnovers in a 59-14 win at AT&T Stadium.
Leading that charge is a slew of highly recruited athletes. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. led the team in tackles as a sophomore with 105. He also racked up 11 tackles for loss and notched three sacks. He’s joined by a stout defensive line that includes defensive ends Michael Gee and MarQuice Hill II. Mason Davis (Army) returns after leading the team with nine sacks a year ago, and Rovante Blowe is expected to see the field even more than last year.
Meanwhile, Jordan is back at cornerback. Kaden Kelly, who posted 96 tackles a year ago, moves to rover to replace Ty Marsh (Hawaii). Robinson, James Lundy, Bailey and Chance Rucker round out the secondary.
“I feel good about those guys,” Henigan said. “They have to jell and find different leaders, but I like what we have.”
Khalon Davis agreed.
“It feels great to have such amazing teammates,” Davis said. “I just want to go out there, be a general on the field, and do what I need to do on the field.”
The X-factor
Not much is known about Khalon Davis, who was Seth Henigan’s backup last year. Henigan, a three-year starter, threw for 3,828 yards and 47 touchdowns and was named the Offensive MVP of the title game. As a result, the 6-0, 175-pound Davis only attempted 51 passes for 419 yards and four touchdowns.
But coaches are confident that Davis is ready to command the offense for the next two years. They’re also excited about his dual-threat abilities as a mobile quarterback. This adds the ability to move the pocket, allow him to throw on the run, and call designed runs where appropriate to keep some of the top defenses in the state guessing.
“There’s a lot of retention there and things he’s comfortable with,” Henigan said. “When Seth took over for a four-year starter in Spencer Sanders, I didn’t ask Seth to be Spencer. So, I’m not going to ask Khalon to be Seth. You have to cater it to what the strengths of that guy are, and we’ll do that.
“He certainly has some escapability and does some really good things with his legs.”
Henigan added that he can tell how important this new role is to Davis, who has been very busy this offseason. From Lewisville, Davis moved to Denton when he was 5 years old and instantly gravitated to the quarterback position.
Now that he has a chance to lead the top team in the state, he is eager to prove he is among the elite.
“It means so much to me to play with the No. 1 team in 5A and be at one of the best schools in the nation,” Davis said. “We won it all last year, and I’d love to win one or two more. It takes a lot of hard work, and I’m still learning. But I just want to go out there and play like me on the field.”
If Davis proves to be the trigger man everyone hopes he is, Ryan could very easily hoist another title in December.
“That’s the goal,” Davis said.