That one stung a little bit.
After winning six games in a row, the Ryan Raiders came into Friday’s game brimming with confidence and looking to remain unbeaten in District 6-5A through four games. Instead, Birdville got a solid outing from Mason Hardwick and took advantage of an uncharacteristic rough first inning on the mound and poor hitting throughout from Ryan in an eventual 8-2 road win.
Hardwick held Ryan (12-6, 3-1 district) to two hits and struck out seven before being pulled three batters into the sixth inning. Meanwhile, the Hawks blew open a 4-1 game with four runs between the fifth and sixth innings.
“We didn’t throw enough strikes early in the game. Brock Lucas came in and did a good job for us on the mound and then struggled with the strike zone there in the end,” Ryan coach Bret Warnack said. “Their guy pitched a good game against us, and we didn’t do a very good job at the plate. Our kids played hard. They played really hard. But we made some stupid mistakes that we need to correct.
“The deal is, we’ve been playing well. Adversity kicks you in the butt a little bit, but tomorrow we’ll try to respond.”
There is a different feeling in the Raiders’ dugout this year. Not only do they have an even mix of young and veteran players, but they’ve been playing more consistently than they have in recent years. During the previous six-game winning streak, Ryan had outscored opponents 36-7 while opening district play with impressive wins over Richland.
On Tuesday, the Raiders followed that with a 3-1 win over Birdville.
But Friday’s game was a reminder that the district schedule is no cakewalk. Starter Bryce Warnack was chased from the game in the second inning. By that point, Birdville led 4-0. Meanwhile, Hardwick only allowed four baserunners through the first five innings. One was off an RBI double by Jake Simpson with two outs in the bottom of the third.
That score trimmed Birdville’s lead to three, but that’s as close as Ryan got.
Birdville scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to extend its lead to five runs. A double from Grant Peart to the gap scored two more runs in the sixth — again with two outs. Ryan finished the game with four hits and had two runners on in the seventh against Birdville’s bullpen before having a runner thrown out at third to end the game.
“We feel like we’ve got a good team,” Bret Warnack said. “We are in a good spot, and so we’ve just got to bounce back, keep getting better, and learn from some of those mistakes.”
Ryan travels to Lewisville for a nondistrict game on Saturday before opening a two-game series Tuesday against Denton.