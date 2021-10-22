FRISCO — It’s no secret that Ryan’s once high-octane, score-at-will offense has been uncharacteristically shaky through the first seven games this season, with the Raiders instead relying heavily on what is still a championship-caliber defense.
On Friday, the Raiders showed they might finally have something brewing — much to the dismay of Frisco Heritage.
In what was by far its most statistically dominating and balanced performance since last year’s Class 5A Division I state title game, Ryan racked up 607 total yards — 430 by halftime — in a 55-14 District 5-5A Division I win at David Kuykendall Stadium. Defensively, the Raiders forced two turnovers and held Frisco Heritage scoreless through the first three quarters, but, for one of the few times this season, didn’t notch a defensive score. And they didn’t need to.
Quarterback Khalon Davis was a near-perfect 16-of-17 for 313 yards and a touchdown while engineering a first-team offense that scored on all but one drive. Meanwhile, Kalib Hicks notched a hat trick in the run game, and Jordyn Bailey piled up 140 receiving yards on just six catches while adding a 19-yard rushing touchdown for the first score of the game.
“We played well in all three phases at times this year, but I don’t think we’ve put it all together until tonight,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We were sharp on offense, the defense did what they’ve been doing and the kicking game was good.
“I’m proud of our execution tonight. That’s what we need to be doing in Week 8. We should be picking up steam.”
Ryan’s plan was simple: move guys around, get the ball into the hands of its playmakers and be aggressive. That approach proved to be too much for the Coyotes from the opening whistle, as they ultimately fell behind 41-0 by halftime.
Three different receivers and three running backs scored touchdowns for Ryan, which also got touchdown passes from three quarterbacks. That included a highlight-reel 40-yard halfback pass from receiver Michael Davis to Antonio Thomas with 7:09 to play in the first half. Michael Davis then broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown catch on Ryan’s next possession.
Garyreon Robinson also scored on a 55-yard touchdown run as part of a 27-point second quarter.
“That was our best game of the year. Last week was a bye week where we worked on details and route running; the bye week is when you have to put the most work in — and the results are going to happen like they did tonight,” Khalon Davis said. “I’m proud of the offense, especially the offensive line. They did amazing today.”
Henigan agreed. His team improved to 7-1 and 6-0 in district with the win.
“The bye week came at the perfect time for us,” he said. “We really evaluated what we’re doing, who we are and what we’re good at. And we devoted time to certain things. Khalon played great, and there were a lot of touches for a lot of guys.”
A key to Ryan’s offensive explosion was, of course, its defense. Frisco Heritage came in averaging just shy of 500 yards a game despite a losing record. The Coyotes finished with 340 yards against Ryan’s defense and managed several big plays throughout the first half. But when it came time to put the ball in the end zone, they couldn’t.
Along with the two first-half interceptions, Ryan’s defense forced Heritage into three turnovers on downs deep in Ryan territory. That included a big stop on a fourth-down-and-one play from the Ryan 26-yard line in the third quarter.
Heritage also missed a field goal in the first quarter.
With the defense doing its job, Ryan’s offense quickly made the game one-sided. After Bailey got the scoring started in the first quarter, Hicks broke loose for one of his three touchdowns — a 17-yard scamper to give Ryan a 14-0 lead in the first.
With 11:47 to go in the first half, Khalon Davis flipped a backward pass to Robinson, who hit the sidelines and turned it into a 55-yard score. That score gave Ryan a 21-0 lead. Leading 34-0 and coming off an interception from Heritage quarterback Easton Swetnam, Hicks added a 3-yard touchdown run with :53 seconds left before halftime to push Ryan’s lead to 41-0.
Ryan has just two games left against Frisco Independence and Frisco Lone Star. The Raiders and Lone Star are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in district play, and their Nov. 5 showdown could be for the district title.
“It’s the same old song and dance for us,” Henigan said. “We’re going to enjoy this overnight and figure out what we did well and didn’t do so well. We just need to focus on getting better. That’s what we did during the bye week. We dabble with some teams down the road, but really, it’s about figuring out us. We’re going to keep playing better and better teams every week.”