BURLESON — Crucial fourth-down failures and an ineffective offense cost Ryan on Friday night, when Burleson Centennial handed the Raiders a 23-16 loss — their first district loss since a 2014 game versus Guyer.
Centennial (6-0, 4-0) snapped Ryan’s (4-2, 4-1) 42-game winning streak in district play and remains undefeated. Meanwhile, Aledo also overtook Ryan in the district with a 68-0 win over Fort Worth South Hills.
“That’s a good team — they deserved it,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of Centennial. “It didn’t help that we didn’t have our starting running back or starting quarterback, but I don’t want to take anything away from them.”
The loss sets up a matchup with Aledo in two weeks, the current head of the district, with crucial district and playoff seeding implications.
The Raiders started the game with wide receiver Jordyn Bailey replacing Kalib Hicks at running back, then put backup Brady Quillin in after losing starting quarterback Khalon Davis on the opening scoring drive.
Centennial’s defense played a bend-don’t-break game, stopping Ryan from converting on all three of its fourth down attempts that could have swung the game.
The first of those plays happened right before the half. Down 14-13 with a chance to take the lead at the one-yard line with six seconds remaining in the first half, the Raiders handed the ball off to five-star linebacker/running back Anthony Hill Jr., who was stopped right at the goal line.
“I was going to go make a play but I didn’t, but we got to get better at the end of the day,” Hill said.
Hill had another fourth-and-one chance down 20-16 with 9:36 remaining near midfield, but was tripped up just short of the first-down marker. On the final drive, Quillin missed a pass on fourth-and-two to effectively ice the game for the Spartans.
“We had good drives, but we didn’t finish them,” Henigan said. “Against an offense like that, you have to maximize your possessions.”
Centennial’s offensive game plan involved running the ball, then running it some more. The team finished with 194 yards rushing, led by running back Elijah Zeh’s 128 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Phillip Hamilton threw for just 24 yards and an interception on 3-of-6 passing, though he ran for 42 yards.
The Spartans controlled the clock and gave Ryan precious few chances to score, exemplified by a 17-play drive for a touchdown in the second quarter that burned 8:24 off the clock.
Despite the loss, Ryan’s defense did not struggle in the loss. Centennial finished with 218 total yards in comparison to the Raiders' 299 yards. They also had an interception and two forced fumbles, including one at the beginning of the second quarter that defensive end MarQuice Hill II ran back for a touchdown.
Quillin finished with 129 yards on 9-of-20 passing without any turnovers. It wasn’t an awful display from the backup, but it was not enough against a stout Centennial defense and a rushing attack set on giving the offense as few chances to score as possible.
Nonetheless, Hill understands the pressure in the moment and says that while the defense “played good,” it could have “played better.”
“We’ll be all right, we got a young team,” Hill said. “This is still a lot of guys’ first big games, but I feel like we’ll be all right in the long run.”
In a district that’s suddenly top heavy, Ryan has fallen from its tie for the top spot in one night. Nevertheless, Henigan is confident that the team has the ability to regain its spot atop the district soon enough.
“We have a lot of football ahead of us. We’re not a good team right now … but I think we have a chance to become a great team still,” Henigan said. “As long as we go back to work and clean up our mistakes … and continue to get better.”