Martayous Hurd TD
Ryan running back Martayous Hurd gets around South Hills defensive back Gerrardo Rocha for a long touchdown Thursday.

 Al Key/DRC

Ryan surpassed the halfway point of its regular season resoundingly Thursday with a blowout 50-0 victory over Fort Worth South Hills.

It took the Raiders just one play to score on each of their first three drives as they quickly broke away to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. A running clock was put in place before the opening frame ended and Ryan led 37-0 at the conclusion of the first half en route to the win.

Chance Rucker pass breakup
Ryan defensive back Chance Rucker breaks up a pass intended for South Hills wide receiver Luis Sancen. Ryan held South Hills to zero passing yards.

 

