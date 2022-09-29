Ryan surpassed the halfway point of its regular season resoundingly Thursday with a blowout 50-0 victory over Fort Worth South Hills.
It took the Raiders just one play to score on each of their first three drives as they quickly broke away to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. A running clock was put in place before the opening frame ended and Ryan led 37-0 at the conclusion of the first half en route to the win.
“We have a long way to go, but we seem to be getting better” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I felt like earlier in the year, everyone wanted to look at the guys we have back. We are also starting a lot of young guys and those kids are starting to grow up and figure it out.
“I feel like we’re getting better every week and that’s one of the keys.”
The Raiders (4-1, 4-0 in district) remain undefeated in District 3-5A Division I play. As Burleson Centennial (5-0, 3-0) has a bye this week, next Friday's matchup between Ryan and the Spartans will be a key showdown atop the district standings.
Linebacker Anthony Hill and running back Kalib Hicks did not play for Ryan on Thursday. Quarterback Khalon Davis played on the Raiders' first two offensive drives, throwing one pass for a 41-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jordyn Bailey.
Ryan controlled the game on both sides of the ball in the first half. South Hills (1-4, 0-3) was held to -26 yards by the Raiders' defense through the first two quarters. Ryan ended up holding the Scorpions to -14 yards of total offense, including none in the passing game.
After Davis’ passing touchdown, running back Martayous Hurd scored rushing touchdowns on consecutive drives. Hurd’s first went for 41 yards, and his second came from 57 yards out.
“Martayous is a hard worker; he puts it in [during] practice,” Henigan said. “He’s got a bunch of really, really good players in front of him — you don’t always get the opportunities that he got tonight, but I thought he played great.”
Backup quarterback Brody Quillin scored the Raiders' fourth touchdown of the contest in the first quarter on a 9-yard run to make it 28-0. Running back Sully Harris rushed in from the 3-yard line for Ryan’s fifth and final touchdown of the first half. A safety rounded out a one-sided score of 37-0 at the break.
Hurd found the end zone once more in the third quarter from 9 yards out. The Raiders reached 50 points with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by defensive lineman Miles McGuire.
The 50-point victory marked the third time Ryan has scored 50 or more points this season and the third time in its last four games. Hurd finished the contest with 146 yards and three touchdowns.
With their biggest district game so far this season looming as the Raiders prepare to face Centennial, Henigan said he wants his team to enjoy Friday night’s win before setting its sights on the Spartans.
“[Centennial is] a great team,” Henigan said. “It presents some challenges in itself and [they have] really talented kids and [are] well-coached — we’ll have our hands full.
“But we’ll worry about them tomorrow. We’ll enjoy this one tonight.”