LITTLE ELM — Quarterback Khalon Davis and the Ryan offense powered through Justin Northwest on Friday night to the tune of 434 total yards and a 48-21 victory.
The win clinches a third-place finish in District 3-5A Division I for the Raiders (6-3, 6-2 in district), which will face off against two-seed Red Oak (8-2, 6-2) next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“I’m just proud of the preparation,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We’ve been through a little bit of adversity, moreso than we’ve been in probably eight years this year. The kids have just kept together, kept working and getting better every day.”
Earlier in the season Ryan lost to Burleson Centennial to snap the Raiders’ 52-game district win streak. They dropped the next week’s showdown against Aledo as well.
But the Raiders will enter the playoffs having outscored their previous two opponents 79-27.
Ryan’s offense went for 434 total yards on Thursday night, 200 through the air and 234 on the ground. Davis threw for all 200 yards while completing 13 of his 22 attempts and passing for three touchdowns. He added 16 yards rushing.
Davis, already playing with a hard cast on his left arm, made a stellar play in the third quarter where he took the snap out of the shotgun, stood in while taking a huge hit from an opposing pass rusher and threw a strike to wide receiver Da’Marqis Lewis on a slant route.
Lewis took the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line and Ryan scored on the next play to make it a 34-14 game.
“I know I got hit, but I have to get up,” Davis said postgame. “That’s how a strong quarterback is throughout the year. Especially in the postseason and the playoffs, you might get hit hard. I just know I have to get up and keep that mentality.”
The Ryan defense, playing without highly-touted Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill, had itself a night as well, showing how dangerous the Raiders can be in the playoffs when they are clicking on both sides of the ball.
The defense forced three or more turnovers for the second straight week — all interceptions on Thursday, the first of which came on the second offensive play Northwest (6-4, 5-2) ran.
The last was returned by defensive back Tyrese Weaver for a dagger of a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage of the 4th quarter. That put Ryan ahead 41-14 and helped seal the victory.
“That’s always one of the first keys to winning for us,” Henigan said of the takeaways. “It doesn’t matter what level, 8U and peewee football, all the way to the NFL, typically the team that wins the turnover war, the vast majority of the time wins the game.”
Postseason play begins next week for the Raiders, which Henigan says played the best football they have played all year on Thursday. Davis, like his coach, shared a sense of pride after the win.
“I’m just proud of my boys,” Davis said. “Last senior home game, with so much hard fought work, from practice to the games. I just love these guys.”