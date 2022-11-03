Khalon Davis pressured
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis (5) gets a pass off while being pressured by Aledo defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh (32) during their game earlier this season.

 Al Key/DRC

LITTLE ELM — Quarterback Khalon Davis and the Ryan offense powered through Justin Northwest on Friday night to the tune of 434 total yards and a 48-21 victory.

The win clinches a third-place finish in District 3-5A Division I for the Raiders (6-3, 6-2 in district), which will face off against two-seed Red Oak (8-2, 6-2) next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

 

