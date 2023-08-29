Ryan continued its strong start to volleyball season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Saginaw in Tuesday's nondistrict contest at Ryan High.
The Lady Raiders settled in from some early struggles in the first set to take the next two comfortably and sweep the match. A stout defensive block throughout the match played a key part in Ryan's dominance as the team tallied 8 solo blocks and 8 block assists, led by 5 solo blocks from Jayanna Minto.
"We've really been trying to work on blocking a lot," Ryan head coach Nicole Black said. "We only have one true middle [blocker] on the court, so we're trying to adjust to that and get other people to step up blocking. They just did a good job of watching, reading and doing a good job on that.
"Plus, it helps when your defense in the back row is helping your front row and saying, 'Hey, we need you to get a block up so we can play defense better.' When they realize they depend on each other, it helps a lot."
Game summary
Ryan fell into an early hole in the opening set as Saginaw worked its way up to an 11-7 lead. The Lady Raiders answered to eventually take their first lead at 14-13 on a Halli Keese kill, then two blocks by Minto helped fuel a 6-0 run to end the set as Ryan won it 25-18.
"For us, it was just a matter of calming down and watching what they were going to do," Black said. "Realizing they were going to hit a lot of shots and we were going to have to adjust since it wasn't going to be a hard swing coming at us. Once we adjusted and everybody calmed down, it was fine."
The Lady Raiders took a much more comfortable second-set victory as they quickly jumped out to a 7-1 advantage. Aces by KK Haley, Kailyn Head and Briley Marion all contributed to Ryan's domination of the set on its way to a 25-9 win.
That dominance continued early in the third set as back-to-back aces by Bailey Sevier helped build a 9-3 edge. The Lady Raiders fended off some Saginaw runs to finish off the sweep with a 25-17 third-set win.
Standout players
Keese led the way offensively with 12 kills on a .417 hitting percentage along with 9 digs. Minto also chipped in 9 kills at a .533 clip to go with her 5 blocks. Head added 7 kills and 7 digs as well.
Marion led the distribution effort with 18 assists and added 7 digs, while London Lancaster had 16 assists and 11 digs. Haley anchored the defensive effort with 23 digs alongside 3 assists and 3 aces.
What's next?
Ryan finishes its last full week of nondistrict play Friday as it stays home to take on nearby 6A squad Lewisville at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Raiders then have one final nondistrict tune-up next Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Hurst L.D. Bell before opening district play Sept. 9 versus Birdville.
As the all-important district games approach, Black's main emphasis to her team is building up its confidence.
"I'm just really focusing on being able to execute what we want and put the ball way," Black said. "Our district is brutal, it's a tough district, but there's no reason we can't compete and there's no reason we can't go in and surprise people and do things.
"The big thing is getting them to realize they can do those things and getting them to feel confident in doing the things we tell them to execute on the court so they are more successful."
