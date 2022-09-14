Losing hasn’t been a common occurrence for Ryan in a long time.
Coming into the 2022 season, the Raiders had amassed a 97-7 record and won all 48 of their district contests over the past seven years while suffering just one regular season loss in that span. It’s a reality that made this fall’s 34-33 season-opening defeat against New Braunfels all the more painful.
After its Week 2 matchup with Bryant (Ark.) was canceled due to weather, Ryan responded with a vengeance last Friday as the Raiders routed Azle 63-14 in their district opener. The victory was a much-needed return to normalcy for the perennial contenders.
“We don’t really lose much,” running back Kalib Hicks said. “We took that [loss] to the chin and worked on what we needed to work on. We came in, worked, were ready for the game we played last week and dominated.”
The Raiders (1-1, 1-0 in district) hope to build on that performance this week as they venture deeper into District 3-5A Division I competition against Saginaw (0-3, 0-1 in district). They will host the Rough Riders on Thursday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
The game presents an opportunity for Ryan to continue building on the improvements it made last week in its first home game of the season.
“Honestly, we improved everywhere,” coach Dave Henigan said. “We ran the ball more consistently, threw and caught the ball really well. We hit some deep balls down the field, so we had some explosive plays we didn’t necessarily have in the first game that resulted in touchdowns.
“It was more consistency as much as anything, not as many self-inflicted wounds.”
Aside from the standout offensive showing, one of the Raiders’ most apparent areas of improvement came on the defensive side. They surrendered 518 yards of total offense in their loss to New Braunfels and could not stymie the Unicorns’ second-half run of 20 unanswered points to win the contest.
They surrendered just 240 yards to Azle last week and did not allow a point until many reserves were in the contest with the Raiders up 63-0 going into the fourth quarter. They also forced six fumbles on the night, recovering two.
Then on the offensive side, points came fast and furious as Ryan scored touchdowns the first two times it touched the ball. Da’Marquis Lewis got the action started on special teams when he returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders then got a quick stop and Hicks broke off a 66-yard touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage.
Those explosive plays set the tone for Ryan to post 457 yards of total offense. Hicks had 10 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns along with a receiving touchdown, while quarterback Khalon Davis completed 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 212 yards and five scores.
“Just knowing your job and effort. Making the extra play, making the extra read, making the extra effort, getting your pads down to get extra yards,” said Hicks of what fueled the uptick. “[We have] a lot more confidence. The offensive linemen, receivers and even myself, just knowing what we can do and what our scheme is, getting used to our scheme. [We’re] just trying to work together on our chemistry.”
Heading into their second district contest against Saginaw, the Raiders will take on a team that has struggled through its first three contests.
The Rough Riders have been shutout twice with a 46-0 loss to Fort Worth Boswell in their opener before falling 65-0 to Burleson Centennial last week. Their Week 2 defeat against Fort Worth North Side was a bit more competitive at 34-23.
Wide receiver Zach Garrett has been one of the team’s offensive standouts with 14 catches for 181 yards and its only two touchdowns. Two quarterbacks have split time leading the offense in junior Giovanni Petrella and sophomore Roman Morales.
Petrella boasts the superior completion percentage at 61.8% along with both of the team’s passing touchdowns, though he has also thrown two interceptions while Morales has three.
On defense, each of Saginaw’s top seven tacklers are juniors for a unit that lost five starters from a season ago. Safety Jimmy Howard leads the way with 28 tackles and linebacker Robert Moreno is second at 21, including two tackles for loss. Howard also has an interception and one pass breakup to his name.
Neutralizing those key players will be crucial to Ryan staying in the win column Thursday night. The Raiders’ focus remains on improvement and building on the strides they made last week.
“The goal is just to get better every day and every week. I know that’s a cliche, but it’s just true,” Henigan said. “Championship teams take care of details. That happens on the practice field, it doesn’t happen on Friday night. The goal as much as anything is just to continue improving. If we continue improving, then we’ll have a chance to win games.”