Hicks Ryan advance

Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) flies through the air during the Raiders’ 63-14 win over Azle last week. Ryan is set for its home opener Thursday against Saginaw.

 Don Munsch/For the DRC

Losing hasn’t been a common occurrence for Ryan in a long time.

Coming into the 2022 season, the Raiders had amassed a 97-7 record and won all 48 of their district contests over the past seven years while suffering just one regular season loss in that span. It’s a reality that made this fall’s 34-33 season-opening defeat against New Braunfels all the more painful.

