Austin Jordan said it was hard not to crack a smile while listening to coach Dave Henigan reminisce during Wednesday's early National Signing Day ceremony. As he does every year, Henigan shared a few fun stories with the crowd about each of his signees, and he started with a tale about Jordan dominating his way through a 7-on-7 event as a fifth grader.
It was the first time Henigan or any of his coaches had laid eyes on the talented youngster. And they were glad he'd one day be at Ryan.
"I remember killing those kids back then," Jordan said with a laugh. "I was playing up with the older kids."
From that random field to Wednesday's signing day seven years later, everyone was right about Jordan. The four-star defensive back quickly asserted himself as a major piece to Ryan's suffocating defense over a three-year stretch that saw the Raiders play in two state title games — winning one in 2020 — and one state quarterfinal this season.
Jordan caught the eye of every college program in the country, and on Wednesday, he closed his high school career by signing his national letter of intent to play for the Texas Longhorns.
"It's been a long journey, and I can't help but be proud of myself," Jordan said.
He committed to Texas in July after also receiving offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State and others. He finished his senior year with 28 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was also a major force at wide receiver.
"This is a big dream; I'm more excited now [than when I committed]," he said.
Jordan was one of four athletes from Ryan to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the early National Signing Day period for college football. And they were all to Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Joining him were the trio of defensive tackle Mason Davis, wide receiver Michael Davis and star offensive lineman Henry Appleton, all of whom signed with Army.
All four athletes were three-year varsity starters, compiling a 42-3 record. And now they can continue their careers at the next level.
For Jordan, one benefit to playing for Texas is to team back up with former Ryan star Ja'Tavion Sanders, who signed last year.
Mason and Michael Davis are twin brothers and have a golden opportunity to continue playing on the same team in college. Appleton rounded out that Army trio in July, giving the Raiders perhaps their largest single-year military signing in school history.
"We all earned it. We went to practice together, fought hard, and did whatever was best for the team," Jordan said.
Mason Davis agreed.
"My first year of tackle football was with Austin Jordan, and I've known Henry for a while," he said. "Just to see our progress through the years and to finally sign on the dotted line at the same time. It's awesome.
"Also, I don't think many people understand that feeling [of playing with your brother]. I get to spend a few more years with him, too."
Mason and Michael Davis burst onto the scene as juniors while helping lift Ryan to a 15-0 record and a Class 5A Division I state title. Things were no different this year, with Mason racking up 62 tackles, including 13 for loss, to go with three sacks. Combined with Jordan, they led a defense that gave up a stingy 13.71 points per game.
Michael Davis showed his versatility at several positions offensively, including receiver and Wildcat quarterback. He finished with 613 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He hopes that versatility will help him at Army.
"They said I can possibly get on the field early," Michael Davis said. "I'm open to play anything. It just feels great to sign and make it official. It's a great opportunity; it's more than just football."
Appleton anchored a veteran offensive line that paved the way for a running game that amassed 2,487 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2021 while also helping protect new quarterback Khalon Davis. Appleton also had offers from Air Force and Furman but appears to be the perfect fit for an Army team that relies heavily on its running game.
Appleton said serving his country and having a chance to keep playing with the Mason brothers were key contributors to his decision.
"I'm super stoked to get up to West Point in the summer, workout, and be with the team," Appleton said. "I'm just glad we all get to go up there together. Mason and Michael committed as soon as they visited, so I figured, 'This place must be awesome.' And it is."
