This story was updated at 9:54 p.m. with quotes and additional information.
Less than a week after dominating Azle to start district play, Ryan delivered more of the same in its home opener Thursday as it blew out Saginaw 56-0.
Scoring 49 unanswered points in the first half put the game out of reach as the Raiders’ offense dominated. It marks a second consecutive blowout for Ryan after it beat Azle 63-14 last week in a game it led 63-0 after three quarters.
“We jumped out fast and beat a team we should have beat,” coach Dave Henigan said. “Everybody got to play and a lot of good things happened. Kids flew around, turned the ball over and had some big, explosive plays.
“A lot of good things and then some things we have to get cleaned up to beat better teams.”
The victory puts the Raiders at 2-0 in District 3-5A DI play after dropping their lone nondistrict contest to New Braunfels. Ryan was scheduled to take on Bryant (Ark.) in Week 2, but the game was canceled due to weather, leaving Ryan smarting from a rare regular-season loss before its two blowout wins to open district competition.
Only playing for the first half before the starters’ nights were finished, running back Kalib Hicks led the charge with 11 carries for 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with one receiving score. Quarterback Khalon Davis completed 10 of 17 passes for 167 yards and two scores.
The Raiders (2-1, 1-0 in district) controlled from the start, surrendering one first down to Saginaw (0-4, 0-2 in district) on its opening drive before forcing a punt. They scored four plays into their next drive on a 16-yard run by Hicks.
The Rough Riders did not pick up another first down until their final drive of the opening half. Ryan, meanwhile, scored on all seven of its possessions.
Anthony Hill took a third down Wildcat snap and scored from 51 yards out on the Raiders’ second drive, then Hicks found the end zone a second time from 4 yards out after an interception by Trae Williams. Hicks then scored a third time with a 3-yard run on the next drive to put Ryan up 28-0 after a quarter.
“I feel like we do [have it rolling], but still have to play a little better,” Hill said. “As a team, we dropped a lot of interceptions; even I dropped one. Just something we need to work on.
“This is a win, especially for the young guys, that can help us get better.”
Wide receiver Jordyn Bailey got in on the action with a 36-yard touchdown run for the Raiders’ fifth rushing score.
Ryan added two more scores in the second quarter as Davis found wide receiver Da’Marquis Lewis for a 17-yard passing touchdown, then Davis hit Hicks for a 29-yard passing score to set the halftime margin at 49-0.
The Raiders quickly found the end zone again early in the second half with the second-string offense in as Martayous Hurd ran in from 9 yards out.
Ryan will look to extend its district win streak to three games when it travels to face The Colony next Friday. The Raiders’ focus is on cleaning up mistakes as it progresses deeper into district play.
“We had some drops down here in the red area and had a couple penalties on silly things that we shouldn’t have gotten penalties on,” Henigan said. “Improving on the details [is key]. Those are the things that make the difference when you’re playing good teams, is details.
“That’s where we have to continue to improve.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.