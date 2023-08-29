Trailing by three points with 1:19 left in Thursday’s game against New Braunfels, Ryan was in need of some late-game magic to open its season with a win.
The Raiders marched down the field behind some big plays and a pair of pass interference penalties, reaching the 2-yard line with just three seconds left in regulation. An offense with just two returning starters from last season needed a touchdown to win the game, and the coaching staff called two newcomers’ numbers to make it happen.
Junior quarterback TJ Hobbs, who had joined the program just weeks prior, took the snap under center, turned and faked a handoff before rolling out to his right, expecting to run in for the touchdown.
A linebacker came up the field in pursuit of Hobbs, though, so instead he hurled the ball to sophomore tight end Jose “Junior” Melendez, who hauled it in to seal a 27-24 victory.
Just like that, Hobbs’ first game in a Ryan uniform ended triumphantly.
“Usually the linebacker goes back with the route,” Hobbs said. “I usually just run it in, so I thought I was just going to run it in and end it, but he came with me and I just saw Junior open and ended it.”
The score capped off an up-and-down game for Hobbs, who finished with just north of 100 passing yards for three touchdowns along with 18 rushing yards. He struggled to find a rhythm early as Braeden Mussett took over at quarterback in the second quarter.
Hobbs eventually got rolling in the second half, throwing for one touchdown late in the third quarter and another early in the fourth.
“The first quarter, I was a little scared, a little nervous making my first varsity start,” Hobbs said. “Then in the second half, as a team we got to clicking. After that first touchdown pass, I knew it was over.”
Hobbs’ journey just to arrive at Ryan, let alone become the starting quarterback, was certainly an unusual one.
Hobbs said he learned everything he knows about playing quarterback from current Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson, who previously played at Nebraska and Texas after prepping at Southmoore High and Newcastle High in Oklahoma, and Casey’s father, Charles Thompson.
Now a junior, Hobbs began his football career at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, where he was listed as a quarterback and defensive back. He primarily played defense last season as a sophomore, tallying 51 total tackles (39 solo) along with two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.
Then early this offseason, Hobbs moved up to Oklahoma due to family issues and went through spring practice with Moore High’s football team. He eventually made his way down to Denton just weeks before the season started and quickly got to work learning the playbook.
Hobbs taking over as the starting quarterback came as a bit of a surprise after Mussett had looked poised to take on the role for much of the offseason as one of the Raiders’ two returning offensive starters.
Mussett started at wide receiver last year and caught 16 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards while also running six times for 27 yards and catching one pass for 9 yards against New Braunfels, playing all of the second quarter at quarterback.
“Going into the season, all the way up until a month ago, we had every intention of Braeden being the quarterback,” Ryan head coach Dave Henigan said. “To be real honest, Braeden’s the one who came in to me and said, ‘Hey, coach, I think this might make us a better team if I move out there.’
“We made the move and decided to live with it, but Braeden still needs to play [QB]. He’s too dynamic back there to not play, but he’s also a tremendous receiver. It definitely gives you options as far as moving the puzzle pieces around.”
Quarterback was among the positions Ryan had to iron out this offseason after losing nine of the 11 starters from last year’s unit and 38 of 54 lettermen overall. Mussett and offensive lineman Ty Haywood are the offense’s only two holdovers.
Hobbs is one player who has emerged to help fill the void left by those departures.
Running backs Nehemiah “Nemo” Warmate (12 carries for 107 yards and one TD) and Tre’Vaughn Reynolds (eight carries for 39 yards) have also stepped into prominent roles early on. Melendez has impressed at tight end as a blocker and receiver, wide receiver Lorenzo Hill made a diving touchdown catch, and standout junior defensive back Trae Williams also hauled in a touchdown pass.
It’s a group that seems to have quickly established a level of chemistry and trust despite all of the new faces, a reality that paid off on the final drive against New Braunfels.
“We prepared for stuff like that as a team, and I knew that I trust everybody on my team and my offense,” Hobbs said. “I knew that we could do it, and we drove down there and took care of business.”
Henigan cited Hobbs’ arm strength and throwing ability along with capability as a runner as key skills that have helped him emerge as a factor at quarterback so quickly.
Above all, though, it’s Hobbs’ intangibles and leadership skills that Henigan praised the most.
“He’s a leader,” Henigan said. “He’s got a little something to him. I think kids kind of gravitate towards him. It starts there. You have to want to be the quarterback, you have to want to be the guy, you have to want to lead. To play quarterback at this school, you have to want that.
“He’s a got a good physical skill set, but really for him, he’s just got some savvy, and he’s got something about him.”
Both Henigan and Hobbs acknowledged, however, that the quarterback still has plenty of room to improve from his first start.
Henigan mentioned a run-pass option play in particular where Hobbs pulled the ball to throw when the correct read was to hand it off. The sequence ultimately resulted in a touchdown, but Henigan said more often than not those incorrect reads turn into negative plays for the offense.
Honing his ability to make those decisions and growing his understanding of the offense in general are two areas Hobbs is focused on moving forward.
“I have a lot to work on,” Hobbs said. “It might look good, but it’s a whole lot of stuff we could have scored on. Personally, I have a whole lot to work on. Understanding the game, getting the playbook down, my reads.
“I’m not even close to where I want to be.”
