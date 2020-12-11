Five more to go. And they only get harder from here.
The Ryan Raiders took their first step toward that state championship that has eluded them so many times in recent years, rolling up a season-high 675 yards on Friday en route to pummeling an overmatched Dallas Bryan Adams 69-6 in a Class 5A Division I Region II bi-district playoff opener at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan needed just 27 offensive plays to pile up 497 of its yards by halftime while building a 56-0 lead. Defensively, the Raiders forced four turnovers and held the Cougars to 132 yards and eight first downs on the night.
Ryan (10-0) moves on to the area round to face the winner of College Station and Sherman, who play Saturday.
“We did what we should do,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “It’s hard to gauge. We have much better opponents in our future, so we have to go back to work. We’re going to have a tremendous challenge next week.
“[Region II] is the toughest region in the state. There are some 6A brackets that aren’t as tough as this one.”
Five-star recruit and Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders was dressed for the game but did not play. Ryan looked no worse for wear, making up for not having its big man with an efficient and balanced attack that saw four different receivers catch touchdown passes. Ryan also scored six of its touchdowns by way of the ground game.
Ke’Ori Hicks led all rushers with 109 yards and one 77-yard touchdown. Kalib Hicks added 99 rushing yards and two scores. John Hutchinson rushed for 95 yards and scored twice while Brayden Marion added 82 yards in relief.
Memphis commit Seth Henigan threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Davis caught one of those touchdown passes while piling up 81 receiving yards. Keagan Cunningham had 61 receiving yards and a score.
“A lot of guys got involved, and they are really good players,” coach Henigan said. “Ja’Tavion and Billy [Bowman Jr.] get a lot of the touches, but Keagan, Michael and Jordyn [Bailey] are good. When their time comes, they step up.”
Ryan didn’t waste any time capitalizing on Bryan Adams’ struggles on both sides of the ball. The Cougars opened the game with a decent gain through the heart of the Ryan defense but promptly had the ball stripped away. Three plays later, Seth Henigan found Michael Davis wide open over the middle of the field for a 47-yard touchdown.
That score was the first of three for Ryan inside the first six minutes of the game.
Leading 21-0, the Raiders closed the first quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by Kalib Hicks and a 17-yard touchdown catch by Bowman.
Kalib Hicks added his second score of the night — a 10-yard run with 7:12 left in the half — one play after another Bryan Adams fumble. Cunningham followed with a 33-yard touchdown catch less than three minutes later, extending Ryan’s early lead to an insurmountable 49-0.
“I think we are playing well. But we’re going to have to continue to play well and eliminate mistakes, self-inflicted wounds, and all of those things that can cost you in big games,” coach Henigan said.