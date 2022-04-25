Following the departure of offensive coordinator Lonnie Teagle, Ryan looked inward and promoted quarterback coach Pat Galyon to lead the Raider offense.
Galyon is entering his eighth season with Ryan and will take over the reins of a high-powered offense. Ryan recorded the second-best offense in its district last season, averaging 33.8 points per game, just behind Frisco Lone Star’s 45.7 points per game.
Teagle departed Ryan earlier this spring to become head coach at Houston-area program Katy Paetow.
Ryan head coach David Henigan said Galyon is a “kid-first coach” and is familiar with the offense and how Ryan wants to attack defenses.
“The offense will not change much,” Henigan said. “We have a system in place. The system does not change, just the coordinator.”
While noting it was difficult losing Teagle, Henigan said he is looking forward to having “new energy and ideas.”
Galyon, who has been at Ryan for 17 years, says he is “excited to be a part of what has been built here.”
He added that being quarterback coach allowed him to have an intricate knowledge of both the pass and run game.
“You had to know so much more of what was going on,” he said.
Galyon echoed the sentiments from Henigan on the offense, saying not much will change for the Raiders and they will continue to develop as the season progresses.