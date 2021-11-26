MESQUITE — When Ryan and Longview met back in Week 1, Ryan used its running game to power past the Lobos for an easy win. In Friday’s rematch, Longview committed to stopping the run — betting that Ryan couldn’t throw the ball.
The postseason dare didn’t work.
Khalon Davis threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and Texas commit Austin Jordan racked up 108 receiving yards and two scores as Ryan beat Longview 37-33 in a Class 5A Division I Region II Semifinal at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Ryan (12-1) racked up 356 total yards, with only 91 of those yards coming on the ground.
Defensively, the Raiders forced two turnovers and came up with a game-sealing sack with less than a minute to play.
“I’ve been saying it for weeks that I think we’re really close to being a good offense,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “If you had told me we’d score 37 points against a team like that, I’d have to say, ‘Oooh. I don’t know.’ But we did. We had to, and none of them came from our defense. They were all on offense.”
The win was Ryan’s third over Longview in 17 games. The Raiders also won last year’s third-round showdown, then cruised to a 40-7 win in this year’s season opener. Friday’s game had far more theatrics, but Ryan gutted out the win to advance to its seventh straight region final. The Raiders face College Station next. That game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
“People can say what they want,” Davis said of the Ryan offense. “At the end of the day, we’re a Denton Ryan offense.”
Henigan agreed.
“It was an unbelievable game,” Henigan said. “Those were two really good teams slugging it out. It’s all about who made more plays in the end. Credit [Longview]; they never quit. But we made a lot of plays and stayed aggressive.
“I’m very proud of the offense and the way they played tonight.”
Ryan has caught flack this season for not being the offensive juggernaut of years past, including last year when that unit averaged shy of 50 points per game en route to the program’s third state championship. But they did a little bit of everything on offense Friday, engineering three first-half scoring drives that spanned 53, 90 and 83 yards, respectively, to take a 17-7 lead.
The Raiders also got three field goals from Clayton Robyler, who nearly threw a touchdown pass of his own on a successful fake field goal pass to the Longview 3-yard line late in the first half. In the second half, Ryan flashed its quick-strike ability as Jordan hauled in back-to-back touchdown grabs of 50 and 37 yards.
Jordan’s second score gave Ryan a 34-14 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
But Longview proved to be a tough out.
Quarterback Joshua Thomas threw for 239 yards, rushed for 46, and accounted for four touchdowns. Jalen Hale hauled in six catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns. With his team trailing 37-21 with 8:53 left in the game, Thomas found Dekalon Taylor for a 24-yard score to trim the deficit to 10.
A little less than four minutes later, Hale hauled in a 32-yard touchdown catch to pull the Lobos to within 37-33.
Ryan’s offense got the ball back but was forced to punt with a little over a minute to play.
Thomas had to go 76 yards with 1:37 left but couldn’t do it. Ryan’s defense iced the win when Michael Gee came unblocked off the edge for a sack on fourth down.
“At the end, I told my coaches that if I’m a betting man, and you’ve got to go 76 yards against our defense to score a touchdown with a 1:30 left, I’m taking that,” Henigan said. “It was a team win.”
