As good as the Ryan Raiders played through the first five games of the District 6-5A schedule, they’d yet to face the two teams that continue to nip at their unbeaten heels. That changed Tuesday in the first game of an important two-game stretch to close out the first half of league play — and the outcome was far from what Ryan hoped for.
Fueled by a 20-point third quarter, Richland had four players reach double figures while knocking Ryan from its perch with a 58-54 road win. Jalen Nettles scored 14 points for the Royals, who with the win forced a three-team tie atop the standings.
Ryan (12-7 overall) now shares identical 5-1 district records with Richland and Birdville.
The Raiders travel to Birdville on Friday.
“It’s going to be tough when you’re in a competitive district like this,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. Tuesday was his team’s first overall loss since Dec. 29. “Every win matters, and everyone wants to separate. But at the end of the day, we have to show up, get better tomorrow, and spend the next two days getting ready for Birdville.”
Ryan came into Tuesday’s game having won its previous five district games by an average margin of 20.6 points. But Richland — whose only district loss is to Birdville — proved from the opening tip that it wasn’t going to be a pushover. Both teams nearly went point-for-point for the majority of the first half, with Ryan taking a slim 16-12 lead after the first quarter. The Raiders still led 18-14 in the second quarter before Richland’s speed and tough defense began to wear on them.
Richland took a 25-24 lead into halftime and never trailed again.
Besides Nettles’ big night, CJ Nelson, Jourdyn Grandberry and Mark Rucha chipped in 12 points each.
The Raiders countered with 17 points from Amarien Mohair and eight each from Jack Bommarito and Elijah Thomas, but they also turned the ball over 20 times.
The third quarter proved to be the gut punch.
The Royals opened that frame with back-to-back 3-pointers and outscored Ryan 20-9 to build a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Ryan rallied and trimmed the deficit to three with 1:14 left, but it was too little too late.
“We came out and struggled to execute to start the third, which dug us a hole,” Overstreet said. “We expended a lot of energy trying to climb out of it and maybe got it to two possessions. Defensively, they did a good job on Marcette [Lawson] and Christian [Lawson] and took us out of our routine. Later in the second half, we got those looks. But that third quarter hurt — and turnovers. We had 20 turnovers tonight. We just have to be better.”