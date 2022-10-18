Fifty-two consecutive victories across seven full seasons and half of an eighth.
That’s how long Ryan’s historic district winning streak ran before it was snapped nearly two weeks ago in a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial. The defeat marked the Raiders’ first district loss since dropping their 2014 regular-season finale to Guyer and just their third regular-season defeat since then.
Life does not get easier for Ryan coming off its bye this week in hosting Aledo (6-2, 6-0), which is ranked No. 4 in all of Class 5A Division I. Looking to rebound from a rare district loss against one of the state’s top teams provides the Raiders with plenty of motivation for the clash.
“This is a playoff atmosphere,” wide receiver Jordyn Bailey said. “This is a game that you just pray for and get ready for it.”
The two teams are set to square off Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The game will also be streamed on WFAA’s YouTube channel.
In facing off with Aledo, Ryan (4-2, 4-1 in district) takes on one of the most accomplished programs in the state. The Bearcats (6-2, 6-0) have won state championships in nine of the last 13 seasons and enter the contest on a 109-game district win streak.
They lead District 3-5A DI so far this fall after knocking off Centennial last week. A win over Aledo would keep Ryan in the race for the district title, while a loss would essentially end its district title hopes and put it down in the pecking order for preferred playoff seeding.
Aledo’s two losses this season came to Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1, 1-0) and Guyer (7-0, 4-0) during nondistrict play. The Bearcats have since rattled off six straight wins with each of the last five coming by 40-plus points after last week’s 64-21 victory over Centennial.
“It’s exciting to be able to play in these big games, on live television. We know we just have to make plays when it’s that time,” linebacker Anthony Hill said. “Defensively, maybe we can get some more turnovers and instead of having some of those 17-play drives, cut ‘em down to 10. Just get some extra stops.”
One key storyline heading into the contest is Ryan’s health. The Raiders have missed starting running back Kalib Hicks each of the last two games due to injury, while starting quarterback Khalon Davis exited on their fourth offensive play of the Centennial game with an injury.
Hicks and Davis each dressed out for Monday’s practice, and their status for Friday’s game is up in the air at this point, coach Dave Henigan said.
“They’re practicing, so we’ll see, but it’s not like it’s a done deal or anything for either one of ‘em,” Henigan said. “We’re hopeful, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen.”
Ryan turned to Brody Quillin at quarterback after Davis went down and had Bailey take a majority of the carries at running back last time out. Quillin completed 9 of his 20 pass attempts for 129 yards while running eight times for 25 yards. Bailey racked up 18 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown along with catching four passes for 36 yards.
While it’s unclear how large the pair’s roles will be at those positions this week, they could be key difference makers.
“[Bailey] played the whole game at running back, but he’s not a running back,” Henigan said. “He’s going to have to play a little bit back there, but we don’t want to have to live with him back there. Hopefully Kalib’s healthy, but if not we’ll have someone else step up.
“Brody played well. He stepped in and had nothing to do with the reasons we didn’t win that game. Obviously we hope to have our starter back, but I also feel like Brody can step in and do what we need him to do.”
Regardless of personnel, generating big plays will be the key to Ryan’s chances against Aledo. The Bearcats’ defense surrenders an average of just 17.9 points per game and has not allowed more than 20 points to any team in district play.
Improvement on short-yardage conversions in particular has been an emphasis for the Raiders heading into the game. Against Centennial, they came up short of the end zone on a run from 1 yard out just before halftime, later failing to convert on a fourth-and-1 run play and fourth-and-2 pass play.
Better efficiency in those short-yardage situations will be key for Ryan to have a chance against Aledo.
“I’ve seen their defense is pretty tough, but at the end of the day it’s about us,” Bailey said. “If we go out there and do what we do, I feel like we’re the most dangerous offense out there. We’ll be alright if we just go out there and execute.”
Heading into a pivotal matchup with the district leaders, Ryan will have its hands full with one of the best teams in the state. The Raiders know one of their best performances of the season will be necessary to have a chance at victory.
“Everything. It’s going to take everything to get it done,” Hill said. “Whatever it takes, we have to get it done.”