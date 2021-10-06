This year’s version of the Ryan Raiders may still be a work in progress through six games. But with only one loss, the defending Class 5A Division I champs are still very much alive in the state title conversation.
And if they keep finding ways to score besides on offense, they’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.
Heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against The Colony at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Ryan (5-1, 4-0 District 5-5A Division I) is averaging at least one game-changing score on defense or special teams each week. This includes a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns in the past two weeks, four interception returns and two blocked punts for scores.
What’s more is that it’s a different person doing the damage every week. Jordyn Bailey was the catalyst in last week’s 37-7 win over Frisco Centennial with 102 receiving yards, a 71-yard punt return and three touchdowns. The week before, it was Garyreon Robinson’s 99-yard kickoff return to open the second half against Frisco Wakeland. Michael Gee also blocked his second punt of the year against Centennial, this time for a safety.
“It’s like I have been telling people — it’s different from what we’ve looked like,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “But we’re scoring in a lot of ways and winning in a lot of ways. That’s really the bottom line. You can win differently, and I think we’re getting better in all phases. And honestly, I think we can play even better than we did last week.”
Ryan came into this season having averaged nearly 50 points per game during last year’s run to the program’s third state title. But with key losses such as Seth Henigan (Memphis), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Ty Marsh (Hawaii) and DJ Arkansas (Rice), that average has dipped to 32.3 points per game.
Even with that drop in production, Ryan is still winning by an average of 26.4 points. Offensively, running back Kalib Hicks has 786 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Bailey leads the team with 343 yards and four touchdowns and is averaging 12.7 yards per catch.
Quarterback Khalon Davis has thrown for 701 yards and seven touchdowns to just one interception.
“The only drives the other night where we were stopped were self-inflicted wounds, whether it was penalties or mental assignment errors,” Henigan said. “The good news is they are correctable. We’re going to continue getting better.”
That could spell bad news for The Colony, which is 2-1 in district and has turned the ball over six times this season. Three of those turnovers came in the Cougars’ 24-3 win over winless Frisco Centennial two weeks ago. Should that happen against Ryan’s suffocating defense, this game could get out of hand in a hurry.
The Colony has switched to the Wing-T this season on offense and is led by the running back trio of Davonte Dunn, Kamden Wesley and Caden Chaulk. Dunn and Wesley are coming off the team’s bye week with 298 and 273 rushing yards, respectively, while combining for five touchdowns. Chaulk is averaging 5 yards per carry.
With a win Thursday, Ryan would improve to 6-3 in its all-time series against The Colony.
“They are athletic and play hard,” Henigan said. “They try to shorten the game, and for me, those teams make me nervous because you look up, they’re on a roll and they’ve had the ball for the whole quarter. You have to take advantage of your opportunities on offense. You can’t go three and out and give them the ball right back. If you can, you want to play out in front of them. You don’t want to play from behind.
“We don’t want to beat ourselves before the ball is even snapped. So, at the end of the day, it’s not about The Colony or what the rest of our opponents are doing. It’s what we are doing to get better every week.”