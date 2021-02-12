Following Tuesday’s rough loss to first-place Richland, Ryan knew it was out of the district title conversation and that Friday’s regular-season finale against Birdville would instead be a battle for second place.
The Raiders made sure not to waste the opportunity.
Behind an 18-point night from Jordan Ware, one of three Raiders to score in double figures, Ryan rallied from a 10-point deficit to open the game and held off the Hawks for a 60-44 win at Billy Ryan Gym. Chris Smith and Kevin Thompson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with all of Thompson’s points coming in the second half.
Ryan (20-6, 11-3 District 6-5A) clinched the No. 2 seed and now awaits word on who its first-round opponent will be.
Birdville (18-9, 10-4) finishes as the district’s third-place team.
“It was a slow start. We didn’t make shots early, and we gave up some easy ones early. But I felt from the point that we put the ball in the bucket that the entire game changed,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We ended that half on a 28-12 run and then continued throughout the second half making plays. I’m extremely proud of the kids’ effort tonight.”
Spotting Birdville a 10-0 lead to start the game certainly wasn’t ideal for Ryan, but once Ja’Tavion Sanders knocked down a put-back in the lane with 4:01 left in the first quarter, things changed in a hurry. Not only did Ryan’s defense put the clamps down, but the offense went to work and quickly chipped into the deficit. Trailing 18-11, Ryan rattled off an 11-0 run in the second quarter. The surge gave the Raiders their first lead of the game, and after Birdville briefly tied the score at 22-all, the Raiders went back out in front for good with a 6-0 run to close the half.
Birdville was held to just seven points in the second quarter.
Birdville stuck around, though, and trimmed the deficit to two points midway through the third quarter. But 3-pointers by Thompson and Smith pushed Ryan’s lead to eight.
Eight players scored for Ryan. Marcette Lawson finished with eight points. EJ McBath added five.
“Jordan played well. Ever since we went to this lineup with him and Chris together, I think Jordan has really excelled,” Overstreet said. “It’s also freed him up to be more aggressive because now he can go to the offensive glass. Everyone contributed tonight. I thought Ja’Tavion Sanders changed the dynamic of the first half just by getting on the offensive glass. Everyone contributed. I think it was a great team win.”
Ryan came in needing a pick-me-up after losing Tuesday’s game to Richland 71-63. A win would have kept the Raiders in the district title chase; instead, the result guaranteed the Rebels a sweep of the season series. Conversely, the win over Birdville gives Ryan a season sweep of the Hawks. Ryan won the first meeting, 60-51.
Daniel Sykes led Birdville on Friday with 11 points. Chase Henderson added nine.
“I think coaches think more about [playing well in the final game before playoffs] than players do,” Overstreet said. “I think kids are more resilient in that realm and don’t get too high or low. But with that being said, there is obviously nothing but good that comes from playing well and getting a win against a good opponent tonight.”