Ryan volleyball coach Nicole Black still gets a little peeved that her team seemingly enjoys backing itself into a corner to start a match rather than opening strong and carrying that momentum through the rest of the night.
But it’s hard to complain too much now that the wins are piling up.
Fueled by a big night from junior middle blocker Darla Crow, who finished with 23 kills, Ryan rallied from an early hole to knock off Saginaw 26-28, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 Tuesday at Billy Ryan Gym. The Lady Raiders (20-10) have won five of their past six matches. They’ll face Lewisville and Princeton before traveling to Richland next Friday for the District 6-5A opener.
“It feels good to compete. I just wish they’d not play to their competition but instead make people play to their level,” Black said. “It’s encouraging, though, because we’re very young. At one point, I had two freshman and a sophomore out there. But they’re starting to jell out there with the older kids, and my middle and outside are starting to come on. It’s good to see.”
Ryan hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017 and was winless in district last year. But with wins over playoff powerhouse Birdville and Class 6A Braswell this season, the Lady Raiders are building confidence each week.
That showed against Saginaw, which came out of the gates hot on Tuesday to win a point-for-point slugfest in the opening set. The Lady Rough Riders led the second set 20-15 when Ryan cobbled together a 10-3 run to close the frame and, ultimately, set the tone for the rest of the night.
Crow was huge during that surge, knocking down five kills — including four in a row to give Ryan a 22-21 lead. After Saginaw briefly jumped back into the lead, Ryan scored the next three points to knot the match at one win apiece.
“Darla is very exciting. I was excited about her junior year because she’s starting to mature as a player. That’s fun,” Black said. “She’s starting to get feisty. She’s always been a great blocker, but her offense hasn’t always been there. For her to get 23 kills is very encouraging.”
Ryan rallied again to win the third set, then blew open an 18-all score in the fourth with a 7-2 run for the win.
Crow finished with a .487 hitting percentage. Halli Keese chipped in 11 kills and 24 digs, and Kanisia Haley added eight.
Their performances coupled with solid defense helped offset a big night from Saginaw’s Bailey Hewitt and Achol Mwer. Hewitt was very active early on with 10 kills and a service ace through the first set and a half, but she recorded just seven kills the rest of the way. Mwer finished with 12 kills.
“My defense is what can get this team going. I have a sophomore libero and senior defensive specialist who really create a spark,” Black said. “When they start digging balls and get after it, the rest usually picks up. It’s encouraging to see that my block and defense are adjusting when I need them to.”