Ryan High softball standout Olivia Buettner solidified her collegiate home Tuesday ahead of her junior season when she announced her commitment to Baylor.
Buettner announced her decision in a post to her Twitter account.
“I am tremendously excited and fortunate to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Baylor University,” Buettner said in a statement. “I want to thank God for his continuous presence in my life and for helping me find the best fit for a future home. My deepest appreciation goes to my support system, my family and friends.”
Buettner quickly burst onto the scene in 2022 as a freshman, earning the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Newcomer of the Year award. The two-way standout, who pitches and plays in the infield, hit .561 with two home runs, 31 RBIs and 25 stolen bases, adding a 1.70 ERA, 169 strikeouts and a .970 fielding percentage.
The daughter of Ryan head softball coach Matt Buettner, Olivia followed up that standout freshman year with an even more impressive sophomore season last spring. She was named Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Utility Player of the Year after hitting .642 with six home runs, 50 RBIs and 43 stolen bases, adding a 1.65 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 102 innings.
Now, Buettner is poised to be among the Denton area’s top players again this spring as she looks to help lead Ryan back to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year.
