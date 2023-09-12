Ryan's Olivia Buettner commits to Baylor
Ryan’s Olivia Buettner, pitching during a 2023 game against Lake Dallas, announced on Tuesday her commitment to play college softball at Baylor.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ryan High softball standout Olivia Buettner solidified her collegiate home Tuesday ahead of her junior season when she announced her commitment to Baylor.

