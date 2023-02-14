Ryan's Kaylin Jackson
Buy Now

Ryan's Kaylin Jackson (35) drives on Midlothian Heritage's Ivy Preusser (15) during their playoff game at Irving McArthur High School Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Irving, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

IRVING — Ryan's resurgent season came to a close Tuesday despite a second half rally as the Lady Raiders fell 58-45 to No. 20 Midlothian Heritage in a bi-district round playoff game at MacArthur High.

Ryan (25-8) rallied from a 24-point halftime deficit to trail by just eight points early in the fourth quarter, but struggles from the foul line combined with a lack of defensive stops in the final frame proved too much to overcome. The Lady Raiders missed 18 free throws on the night and surrendered 20 points during the final period.

Ryan's Dashia Johnson
Buy Now

Ryan's Dashia Johnson (1) leaps for a loose ball with Midlothian Heritage players during their playoff game at Irving McArthur High School Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Ryan's Janiah Allen-Taylor
Buy Now

Ryan's Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) shoots over Midlothian Heritage's Ava Batty (22) during their playoff game at Irving McArthur High School Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Irving, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags