IRVING — Ryan's resurgent season came to a close Tuesday despite a second half rally as the Lady Raiders fell 58-45 to No. 20 Midlothian Heritage in a bi-district round playoff game at MacArthur High.
Ryan (25-8) rallied from a 24-point halftime deficit to trail by just eight points early in the fourth quarter, but struggles from the foul line combined with a lack of defensive stops in the final frame proved too much to overcome. The Lady Raiders missed 18 free throws on the night and surrendered 20 points during the final period.
"I was proud of the resiliency we showed in the third quarter and the fight that we had," Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. "When we cut it down to 10, at that point if we make all of our free throws we're up by two. Other teams tend to hit free throws, and we struggle at the line."
Game summary
A rough opening quarter for the Lady Raiders saw them take their lone lead of the game at 2-0 before Midlothian Heritage closed the period on an 18-2 run to lead 18-4 after a quarter. They struggled to find much momentum once again in the second frame, trailing 35-11 heading into the halftime break.
"We were very stagnant offensively, and everybody knows that Janiah is going to be the one that scores," Allen said. "The key is to shut her down, and that's what everybody knows — you shut her down, and you have a chance of shutting us down. We got very stagnant on offense tonight, and that's what happened."
Ryan came out of halftime firing, winning the third quarter 17-4 to leave itself down just 10 points heading into the final frame. It cut the deficit to eight on a basket early in the fourth period, but Midlothian Heritage answered with a 15-3 run to put the game out of reach by the midway point of the final quarter.
Standout players
Star forward Janiah Allen-Taylor finished off her high school career with 26 points on the night, making 9 of her 24 free throw attempts in a tough outing at the foul line.
Aspen Hicks added eight points on the night, while Kaylin Jackson and A'Rosha Reed chipped in four apiece and Dashia Johnson posted two.
What's next?
The loss ended the Lady Raiders' strong season, one which saw them ranked among the state's top 25 5A teams for several weeks. It came a year after Ryan went 16-18, also placing third in its district before a narrow first-round playoff defeat to Granbury.
"There was progress, but there's a lot more progress that has to be made," Monesha Allen said. "We relied heavily on Janiah, so now it's somebody else — and it needs to be a lot of somebody elses to step up."
