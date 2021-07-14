Coming off winning the Class 5A Division I state title, Ryan’s defense will once again be loaded with top-tier talent next season, many of whom have been busy racking up numerous offers from Division I college programs.
At least one of those athletes knows where he intends to play when his high school career is over.
Defensive back Austin Jordan announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to Texas, setting him up for a future reunion with former teammate and newest Longhorn Ja’Tavion Sanders. Jordan, a senior, was a first-team all-district selection as a junior after racking up eight pass breakups, two interceptions, three fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a sack during Ryan’s championship run.
🤘🏽🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/MbcRiFmoFH— Austin Jordan (@ezmoneyaust) July 14, 2021
Prior to choosing Texas, Jordan narrowed his college choices to Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State on March 3. He visited all of those schools in person, with Texas being the last. He also had offers from the likes of Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
Every eye in the state will be on Ryan this August as the Raiders begin their first title defense in 19 years. The Raiders are the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I preseason poll and open the season on Aug. 28 against Longview. That game is a rematch of last year’s regional quarterfinal and is set for 2 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Jordan leads a veteran defense that includes linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive back Garyreon Robinson, defensive tackle Mason Davis and defensive ends Michael Gee and MarQuice Hill Jr. Last year’s unit allowed 15.8 points per game, though not returning from that run is a lengthy list of graduates who include Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Sanders, Ty Marsh (Hawaii) and DJ Arkansas (Rice).