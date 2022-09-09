AZLE — Ryan scored the first two times it touched the ball against Azle on Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
De’Marqis Lewis returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. On the first play of the Raiders’ first offensive series, running back Kalib Hicks scampered 66 yards down the right sideline for a score to put Ryan up 14-0 with 10:17 left in the opening quarter.
The Raiders were just getting started.
Before the quarter was over, Ryan would score three more touchdowns to lead 35-0 heading into the second quarter. The Raiders went on to win 63-14 to even their season record at 1-1 while starting 1-0 in District 3-5A Division I. The Hornets dropped to 0-3.
Ryan led 56-0 at halftime. Ryan had 363 yards total in the first half, with quarterback Khalon Davis throwing four touchdown passes. Defensively, the Raiders surrendered just four first downs in the first two quarters.
Scoring other TDs in the first half for the Raiders were Hicks on a 13-yard reception and a 20-yard run, Brody Quillin on a 9-yard keeper, Braeden Mussett on a 37-yard reception, Jimmie Jones III on a 15-yard reception and Lewis on a 30-yard pass.
"That was one of our keys to winning, we thought, was to start fast and kind of set the tone — and I think we did," Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. "The kids played hard. I'm proud of them. We're getting better in practice. We haven't played in a while, and so it's just one of those deals. They've worked hard and you can see the improvement, significant improvement, from Week 1 to Week 2."
Henigan said a team always wants to win that first district game.
"We always harp that this is the most important game of the season because it gets you out ahead in the race for the playoffs," he said. "I thought our kids had a great approach, coaches had a good plan and really executed well."
In the second half, the Raiders scored on a Davis 13-yard pass to Jones with 6:30 left in the third quarter, Henigan would play his reserves beginning in the third quarter. The Hornets scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.