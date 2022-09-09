AZLE — Ryan scored the first two times it touched the ball against Azle on Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

De’Marqis Lewis returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. On the first play of the Raiders’ first offensive series, running back Kalib Hicks scampered 66 yards down the right sideline for a score to put Ryan up 14-0 with 10:17 left in the opening quarter.

