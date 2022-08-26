Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Frisco Lone Star defense in a game last season. Hicks racked up 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 34-33 loss to New Braunfels Thursday night.
After pulling ahead 33-14 early in the second half, Ryan appeared poised to coast to the finish line in its season opener against New Braunfels.
Instead, the Raiders hemorrhaged 20 points in the second half and saw a last-minute drive end in an interception, killing their final chance at the victory. Ryan also missed a pair of point-after tries that proved to be costly in Thursday's one-point loss at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium.
Running back Kalib Hicks led the offense with 17 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Jordyn Bailey added seven catches for 85 yards and a score. Quarterback Khalon Davis struggled to find consistent completions at 9-of-23 though the air for 123 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
The Raiders opened the game strong, grabbing the upper hand when defensive lineman MarQuice Hill recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. They nearly doubled the margin on an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Hicks later in the quarter, but a missed extra point kept it at 13-0.
New Braunfels answered with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter and pulled ahead 14-13 later in the frame on an 80-yard touchdown pass.
A fumble recovery set Ryan up to score its third touchdown and retake the lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Bailey, though a second missed extra point attempt kept the margin at 19-14. The Raiders tacked on another score later in the half as Anthony Hill got the ball on a Wildcat run play and rumbled 71 yards to the end zone.
Bailey returned the second half's opening kickoff for a touchdown to put Ryan up 33-14. It slowly went downhill from there.
The Unicorns began their rally with a 14-play, 76-yard drive culminating in a three-yard passing touchdown late in the third quarter. They added a 28-yard passing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to trail 33-28.
To score the winning touchdown, New Braunfels went 86 yards over the course of 17 plays with a two-yard run getting the ball across the goal line and lead 34-33.
Ryan then had one last chance to answer and got all the way down to the Unicorns' 31-yard line with a minute to play. A holding penalty backed it up to the 41 before a pair of incomplete passes.
The Raiders called their final timeout facing third-and-20, and Davis threw an interception that sealed the outcome.
