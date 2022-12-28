FRISCO — Continuing its strong start to the season, the Ryan girls basketball team rolled to a 48-36 win over Frisco Centennial Wednesday at Centennial High School.
The Lady Raiders' victory completed a 2-0 day at the Centennial Holiday Classic Tournament after knocking off Justin Northwest in a low-scoring 27-23 affair earlier in the day. Those victories continued Ryan's (15-5, 3-0 in district) strong start to the 2022-23 season where it has already nearly matched its win total from a season ago, when it went 16-18.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Ryan's win over the Titans below.
Game summary
The Lady Raiders controlled a high-scoring first quarter 17-10 as their offense was rolling early. They continued that momentum into the second frame and built a 27-17 halftime lead despite a Centennial push.
A third quarter run by the Titans cut into Ryan's lead, making it 36-30 after three quarters. The Lady Raiders rode a strong fourth quarter to victory, though, pulling ahead by as much as 14 in the final frame en route to the 48-36 victory.
"Trying to be more focused on defense and more patient on offense," Ryan coach Monesha Allen said of what helped her team close out the win. "The more patient we can be, the better off we're going to be."
Standout players
Janiah Allen-Taylor continued her strong senior season with a team-leading 23 points in the contest. She racked up 10 of the Lady Raiders' 17 first-quarter points and scored eight in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
Aspen Hicks, a two-sport standout who also plays for the Ryan volleyball team, tallied 14 points as another strong presence on both ends. Four other players chipped in two or three points apiece to round out the performance.
"I just tried to focus on getting to the paint, getting to the free throw line and getting the feeling back in my shot," Allen-Taylor said. "We had the size advantage, so I wanted to play in the paint today. It worked out for us."
What's next?
Ryan continues its time at the tournament Thursday when it takes on Class 6A foe Prosper at 6 p.m. in Centennial High's Auxiliary Gym. The Lady Raiders will then play one more game Friday at 12 p.m. against The Colony before returning to district play next week.
Allen feels her team has already learned plenty from its time at the tournament.
"There were a lot of valuable lessons I'm hoping we gained from this tournament," Allen said. "It's all situational basketball. It's so hard to play situational basketball in practice, to emulate 'Oh, you have this amount of fouls.' That situational basketball."
