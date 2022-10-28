After suffering back-to-back losses to Burleson Centennial and Aledo, Ryan was able to clinch a playoff spot with a strange yet comfortable 31-6 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Friday.
The win puts the Raiders (5-3, 5-2 in district) in sole possession of fourth place in District 3-5A Division I. However, they could move up to third if Justin Northwest (6-2, 5-1) loses to Burleson Centennial (7-1, 5-1) on Saturday and if Ryan wins against Northwest in next week’s regular-season finale.
Ryan and Brewer (2-6, 2-4) both relied heavily on their run game due to the rainy weather in Fort Worth. Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis finished with 51 yards on 7 of 16 pass attempts, while Bears quarterback Joshua Fields completed 6 of 16 attempts for 22 yards and an interception.
Raiders running back Sully Harris and Brewer's Mehki Elmore led the way for their teams offensively, with Harris tallying 102 yards and two touchdowns and Elmore 150 yards and one score.
This reliance on running the rock and the conditions on the field came with a price, though — specifically, eight fumbles and nine total turnovers, with six of those fumbles happening in the first half alone.
Ryan led 10-0 at halftime thanks to an early touchdown and field goal, but the Raiders' three fumbles in the second quarter limited the offensive damage. Nonetheless, the Ryan offense began to find its groove coming out of halftime. A touchdown run by Harris made it 17-0, but Brewer responded with a 73-yard touchdown run by Elmore to cut it to 17-6 after a failed extra point.
It was the final time the Bears would score. Even though Ryan fumbled two more times in the second half, Brewer was unable to capitalize on the mistakes and had only 23 more yards of offense for the rest of the game.
On the other hand, Raiders defensive back Kaden Kelly had a 2-yard run to make it 24-6 in the third quarter, then Harris scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth to make it 31-6.
Davis kneeled the game out for Ryan after the Bears’ final offensive possession fell short on fourth down.