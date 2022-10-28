Khalon Davis run Saginaw
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis shakes off a Saginaw defender during their game earlier this season. The Raiders knocked off Fort Worth Brewer on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Burleson Centennial and Aledo, Ryan was able to clinch a playoff spot with a strange yet comfortable 31-6 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Friday.

The win puts the Raiders (5-3, 5-2 in district) in sole possession of fourth place in District 3-5A Division I. However, they could move up to third if Justin Northwest (6-2, 5-1) loses to Burleson Centennial (7-1, 5-1) on Saturday and if Ryan wins against Northwest in next week’s regular-season finale.

