The fact that Ryan and Richland can’t help but take each other to five sets every time they play each other wasn’t the story of Tuesday’s District 6-5A rematch. It was Ryan’s ability to avoid an unfortunate case of deja vu.
When these two teams first met on Sept. 10, Ryan blew a 13-9 lead in a first-one-to-15-wins frame. With that bitter taste still fresh in their mouth on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders tried their best to keep the match from going the distance. And when they couldn’t, lo and behold, they again found themselves leading 13-9.
This time, the Lady Raiders finished what they started.
Behind 20 kills from Darla Crow, nine from Bella Ambriz and eight each from Halli Keese and Jaida Gray, Ryan notched its second district win with a 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12 win at Billy Ryan Gym.
Ryan rallied from an early 7-4 hole in the fifth to take what appeared to be a commanding 13-9 lead. The Lady Raiders led 14-9 when Richland rattled off three straight points to pull within two of tying. Ambriz knocked down the final point to secure Ryan’s win.
“I told the girls, ‘If we get to 14, we’re fine.’ So, we get 14, and then [Richland] starts coming back,” Ryan coach Nicole Black said with a laugh. “I called timeout and said, ‘Y’all can’t do this to me again. Do not do this again — let’s go.’”
In typical Ryan-Richland fashion, each set offered something different. Ryan (24-16, 2-5 district) eked out a close win in the first frame only to be manhandled in the second set as Richland broke open a 13-all tie with a 12-4 run and the win.
The Lady Raiders returned the favor in the third set, jumping out to a 15-3 lead at one point. Richland countered in the very next frame with a dominant surge to force the fifth set. The Lady Royals led 7-4 in the fifth but wilted down the stretch.
Much of that was because of Crow, who was a menace all night. She had nine of her kills in the second set alone and finished with a .485 hitting percentage to go with four blocks and six digs. Ambriz added four blocks, as did Gray.
Kanisia Haley chipped in seven kills, 20 assists and 22 digs. Shian Blacksher had 26 assists.
“It’s always so lopsided. We’ll win big, and then they’ll do the same,” Black said. “I changed my lineup in that second set and moved Darla back so she lined up with their bigger hitters, and it worked.”
The Lady Raiders’ win comes a week after it snapped a 21-match district losing streak with a sweep at Lake Dallas. They lost to Justin Northwest on Friday but have now put themselves back in the playoff discussion should they hit their groove down the stretch. But it won’t be easy. Ryan faces Birdville, Denton, Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage over the next few weeks. In the first half of league play, they only managed to win one set against that foursome.
“We’ll see. They tried to give me a heart attack tonight. We’ve got Birdville next,” Black said.