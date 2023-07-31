Ryan alum Seth Henigan

 Courtesy photo/Memphis athletics

Ryan alumnus Seth Henigan was recognized among the top players in college football Monday when he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The award is annually given to the “best player” in college football, in comparison to the Heisman trophy which is awarded to the “most outstanding player.” Henigan was named to the watch list among 85 players deemed to be among the contenders for the Maxwell Award.

