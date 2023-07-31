Ryan alumnus Seth Henigan was recognized among the top players in college football Monday when he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.
The award is annually given to the “best player” in college football, in comparison to the Heisman trophy which is awarded to the “most outstanding player.” Henigan was named to the watch list among 85 players deemed to be among the contenders for the Maxwell Award.
The junior quarterback is coming off a strong season at Memphis where he threw for 3,571 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 289 yards and four scores. He led the Tigers to a 7-6 record, including a 38-10 win over Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 13, 2023 before the three finalists are unveiled on Nov. 28. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 7 during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Henigan threw for 7,234 yards and 79 touchdowns during his high school career at Ryan. He helped lead the Raiders to a 44-2 record from 2018-2020, including trips to the state semifinals in 2018 and the state title game in 2019 before bringing home the crown in 2020.
He then quickly took over the starting job at Memphis and has been a key figure for the Tigers ever since.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.