Ryan alumnus Ja’Tavion Sanders was recognized among the Big 12 Conference’s best players Wednesday when he was the lone tight end named to the league’s preseason all-conference team.

Sanders, who is entering his third year at Texas, took home first team all-conference honors last season after catching 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His 54 grabs rank as the highest single season tally for a tight end in Longhorns program history.

