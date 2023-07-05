Ryan alumnus Ja’Tavion Sanders was recognized among the Big 12 Conference’s best players Wednesday when he was the lone tight end named to the league’s preseason all-conference team.
Sanders, who is entering his third year at Texas, took home first team all-conference honors last season after catching 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His 54 grabs rank as the highest single season tally for a tight end in Longhorns program history.
The campaign marked a breakout season for Sanders after he played in all 12 games but saw limited action as a true freshman in 2021, appearing primarily on special teams.
Sanders is also set to hold a youth football camp this summer along with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with all boys and girls ages 8-16 welcome. The camp will be held July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hill Country Middle School in Austin.
Sanders helped lead Ryan to a 15-0 record and the 2020 Class 5A Division I state championship during his senior year, capping off a standout career with the Raiders.
He shined both offensively and defensively during his high school career as he caught 63 passes for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, a year after being named the 5A all-state defensive player of the year. He was a highly-regarded recruit both at defensive end and as a general athlete before focusing solely on tight end in college.
That decision could continue paying off for Sanders as he looks poised to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft following his junior season.
He would become the second former Ryan standout selected in as many years after fellow Raider alum Drew Sanders was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of this year’s draft. Drew posted a breakout season at Arkansas after transferring there from Alabama.
Before then, though, Ja’Tavion is poised to play a key role for the Longhorns as they look to improve from an 8-5 showing last year and finish their time in the Big 12 with a bang.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.